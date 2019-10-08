Motorists queuing at petrol stations in bid to beat price hikes at midnight
Motorists are queuing at petrol stations across the country tonight to beat the midnight deadline when petrol and diesel prices are set to rise by around €1.
Independent.ie witnessed substantial queues at petrol stations across north county Dublin, as drivers were determined to get the most fuel for their cash ahead of a midnight deadline when the prices at the pumps will increase.
The hikes were announced in the Budget today and Conor Faughnan, AA Ireland’s director of consumer affairs, said the queues were far from a surprise.
“This shows how much this matters to people,” Mr Faughnan said.
“This is a relatively small amount of money but it’s but the tax increase tonight will cause €1 on a 50 litre tank and it shows how people are being directly affected by a fundamental cost of living.
“People’s demand for fuel doesn’t go away, this underscores the importance of policies that will give people an actual affordable and green alternative, such as electric cars but taxing people isn’t an alternative to decentivising them away from diesel and petrol, when there aren’t enough realistic alternatives.”
One petrol station worker reported having witnessed one of the busiest nights she’d seen on the forecourt.
Online Editors
