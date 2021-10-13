More of the same as Government reinforces climate action commitments following Covid

THERE was a definite feel of last year about the Budget for climate action and the environment, with almost all measures being continuations of existing schemes only with occasional dollops of extra funding.

A total of €368m is allocated to energy transformation, 17pc more than last year.

But that includes €202m for residential and community retrofit schemes which is actually lower than the 2021 allocation of €221m.

Much of that could not be spent because of Covid, however, so if all the new allocation goes into insulation and energy efficient heating over the next 12 months, it will constitute significant progress.

And yet it will cover just 22,000 homes when the target needs to be 50,000 a year if there is to be a hope of hitting the 500,000 by 2030 – and the one million that must follow by 2050.

Most of the funding will be provided as free upgrades for low-income households. The Department of Housing will separately fund upgrades of local authority homes.

A €31m fund will be set aside for energy efficiency schemes in businesses and the public sector.

Grants for homeowners will be supplemented by low-cost retrofit loans, a scheme announced during the summer but which we are now told will be in place next year.

The State will fund the first quarter of the loans which are to be provided by commercial lenders, effectively carrying the default risk and allowing lenders apply low interest rates of approximately 3.5pc.

A €10m fund is earmarked specifically for solar panel grants, and in tandem, a tax disregard worth €200 will apply to income from selling surplus electricity to the grid.

The catch there is that it is not currently possible to sell the surplus.

Householders with excess power are providing it to the grid for free and the long-awaited micro-generation support scheme to allow them earn a little has not yet been finalised.

At last mention, it was due to be established by the end of this year but just €1m has been set aside for the tax disregard for next year so even at its most ambitious, it does not expect more than 5,000 takers in its first year.

The other big ticket items include continued investment in active and public transport, and there will be relief that the €5,000 purchase grant for electric vehicles is to remain in place until the end of 2023 even if its future is uncertain beyond that.

Other measures are more nuanced – for example, benefit-in-kind exemption for EVs is being extended until 2025 but with a tapering effect.

The Accelerated Capital Allowance scheme for businesses investing in energy efficient equipment is being amended to exclude equipment than runs on the most carbon intensive fossil fuels and being expanded to include hydrogen.

A work-from-home tax relief on domestic heating, power and broadband bills will be available once the finer details are worked out, and the never-ending national broadband roll-out gets a further financial push towards completion.

They don’t scream climate action but both are important measures if emission-intensive traffic – already back to pre-Covid levels – isn’t to travel in exactly the opposite direction to climate targets.

Almost €100m is allocated to miscellaneous measures under the ‘circular economy’ heading, chief among them the launch of a deposit and return scheme for plastic drinks bottles and aluminium cans.

Enforcement of waste regulations and smoky fuels regulations also get a funding boost and the long-promised national Clean Air Strategy is given yet another launch date.

Just Transition gets €34m for training, reskilling and business start-up supports in areas affected by the closure of the peat industry, and peatland rehabilitation on Bord na Móna lands gets €22m. Some expenditure appears only of internal department significance, but the announcement of extra staffing in the fields of renewable energy is important given the urgency of getting offshore wind regulations and contracts tied down.

The €1bn overseas development aid budget will include a significant climate finance component but the amount is being kept under wraps until COP26 at the end of the month.

We’ll know about climate action incentives for agriculture and about funding for biodiversity a bit sooner as Ministers Pippa Hackett and Malcolm Noonan are to unveil their Budget packages today.