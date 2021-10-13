| 11.4°C Dublin

Money, money, money: always funny how it never meets expectations

Fionnán Sheahan

This Coalition’s big picture is still quite blurry – mere survival is not a vision, writes Fionnán Sheahan

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe. Photo: Julien Behal Expand

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe. Photo: Julien Behal

It’s not a bad complaint to have to deliver a budget with plenty of money in the bag. Paschal Donohoe and Michael McGrath delivered a slightly more generous budget than anticipated, without veering in to spending-splurge territory. The policy resulted in a budget that is not bad, but not brilliant either.

Opening the purse strings during the pandemic was appropriate but now would be reckless. McGrath argued this budget “strikes the right balance”. Donohoe was unequivocal about keeping the fiscal position steady: “That future, for individuals, for families, and for businesses, is based on secure public finances.”

Although, having said that, the Finance Minister did also point out the overall national debt is now €240bn. Spending of €87.6bn is not to be sneezed at, with a €4.7bn budget package – new expenditure of €4.2bn and tax measures of €500m including revenue-raising measures of €230m. The Covid contingency fund of €4bn makes sense. While the dramatic expansion of state supports during the crisis are being reined back in, the era of ‘Big Government’ is still upon us.

