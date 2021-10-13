Money, money, money: always funny how it never meets expectations

It’s not a bad complaint to have to deliver a budget with plenty of money in the bag. Paschal Donohoe and Michael McGrath delivered a slightly more generous budget than anticipated, without veering in to spending-splurge territory. The policy resulted in a budget that is not bad, but not brilliant either.

Opening the purse strings during the pandemic was appropriate but now would be reckless. McGrath argued this budget “strikes the right balance”. Donohoe was unequivocal about keeping the fiscal position steady: “That future, for individuals, for families, and for businesses, is based on secure public finances.”

Although, having said that, the Finance Minister did also point out the overall national debt is now €240bn. Spending of €87.6bn is not to be sneezed at, with a €4.7bn budget package – new expenditure of €4.2bn and tax measures of €500m including revenue-raising measures of €230m. The Covid contingency fund of €4bn makes sense. While the dramatic expansion of state supports during the crisis are being reined back in, the era of ‘Big Government’ is still upon us.

The recovery of the economy since the restrictions were lifted allied to the availability of cheap borrowing heightened expectations. You’d be forgiven for thinking some have forgotten the country has gone through a crisis period, when it was necessary to borrow €20bn a year for two years to keep the country afloat and maintain social cohesion.

When the Coalition’s own backbenchers are out in advance dissing the measures included as not going far enough, then you can hardly blame interest groups for chancing their arm. The dissent within the Government ranks does set a negative tone.

Fianna Fáil backbenchers going around saying a tenner needs to be put on the pension, rather than a fiver, isn’t helpful at all, even if there is a valid point in there about increases being cancelled out.

Besides, there are actual pressures on the punters’ pockets as a result of inflation and energy price rises. Donohoe did acknowledge inflation at 3.7pc was at its highest in 13 years, and there were a series of factors at play including oil and gas prices, supply chain issues, shipping, raw material shortages, and labour skills deficits. Inflation is not going away any time soon.

The growth in domestic demand of 5.25pc this year and 6.5pc next year, allied to the resurgence in Vat and income tax from the jobs surge, create a difficulty: the pent-up demand simply can’t be matched by the inadequate supply. Again though, the jobs outlook improving significantly is not a bad complaint.

Branded the ‘cost of living’ budget, there are some obvious contradictions in Budget 2022. On the one hand, carbon taxes are increased, hitting energy costs further at a time when prices of electricity, gas and fuels are rising dramatically. The increase in the fuel allowance is intended to cancel this out. Yet the inflationary costs are also to be paid. Labour’s Seán Sherlock quickly pointed out the projected inflation rate of 3.7pc means that the increases won’t even meet the projected rise in the cost of living next year.

A glaring and extraordinary omission from Budget 2022 was any sweeteners at all for farming. The extension of stock relief for young farmers is hardly a grand gesture and is sanctioned by the EU anyway. The absence of any innovative thinking from Ag House is particularly wacky as farmers are expected to be a major element of the carbon emissions reduction budget in three weeks. Farmers are already feeling under siege from the Green Party agenda, so the lack of a gesture won’t help the mood.

And it’s a glaring oversight to not have anything new for renters in the Budget. The housing crisis is high on the public agenda and there is considerable concern for the plight of those forking out large chunks of their income on over-inflated rents.

Sinn Féin’s Pearse Doherty took a leaf out of Michael Noonan’s book by getting in fast with a soundbite, describing a Government that was “out of touch, out of ideas and out of time”. Noonan’s budgetary response when he was opposition spokesman had more charm. Doherty is blunt.

It’s difficult to attack a budget that spreads the benefits wide. However, where this budget falls down is the absence of any overarching vision. The ‘cost of living’ budget provided an excuse to not have to find a vision. It wasn’t the housing, health or climate change budget. Take out last year’s effort as the pandemic was in full swing and this represents the first proper budget of this Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and Green Party Coalition.

Budget 2022 has the fingerprints of all three parties. Fianna Fáil will point to the social welfare and pension package, plus the additional education spending; Fine Gael will claim the tax package, business supports and additional gardaí; and the Greens will point to the carbon tax, balanced out by the fuel supports, public transport incentives and childcare subsidy.

Looking across the board, there are bundles of initiatives targeting specific voting cohorts: young people with the half-price travel, student maintenance grant increase and free contraception; elderly people with the pension and fuel allowance increases; young families with the extension of GP care for children, childcare subsidies and drugs payment scheme; workers with the minimum wage increase, indexation of tax bands, and extra tax relief on the costs of working from home. After a difficult 18 months, the Government will see it as an achievement to get Budget 2022 across the line without any major fissures. The row is yet to come in the carbon budget where the reduction of emissions is set out.

The economy has bounced back remarkably quickly, and the scarring of the jobs market that was feared won’t be there in the long run. The recovery is being felt as those who kept their jobs have saved money, and those who lost their jobs have a good chance of gaining employment elsewhere. There is an opportunity for the Government in its remaining three budgets to make a considerable policy impact.

This Coalition’s big picture is actually still quite blurry. Survival is not a vision.