Ministers 'weighing up' whether 1.4m people will get Christmas Bonus welfare payment

MINISTERS will take the remaining days before the Budget to consider whether or not around 1.4m people will get a Christmas Bonus welfare payment this year.

Speaking this afternoon Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath said "no final decision has been made" but ministers will "weigh up all of the different considerations" in the coming days.

He was speaking as he and Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe spoke to reporters ahead of the publication of the pre-Budget White Paper on receipts and expenditure.

Last year 1.2m people including pensioners, long-term jobseekers and others benefitted from a 100pc Christmas Bonus - of an extra week's welfare payment - at a cost of €279m.

The payment was axed after the last economic crash but was gradually restored to 100pc.

Mr McGrath did not say whether there will be a bonus this year and whether more than 200,000 people on the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) who lost their jobs in the Covid-19 crisis will be included.

He said: "No final decision has been made on that issue at this point in time.

"We are very conscious on the one hand that it has been a very difficult year for so many people including many people who lost their jobs but on the other hand the Exchequer is in a very strained position as a result of all the additional costs that we've had to incur.

"So we'll weigh up all of the different considerations in the next number of days and I would expect along with Minister [for Social Protection] Heather Humphreys to confirm the position next week."

Mr McGrath has said it could cost up to €400m to pay the Christmas Bonus to welfare recipients including those on the PUP.

Separately Mr Donohoe said the current expectation is for this year's deficit to be in the region of €21bn.

However, it will be higher if more strict lockdown restrictions in Level 4 or 5 of the Government's 'Living with Covid' plan are imposed later in the year.

