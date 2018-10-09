Minister Shane Ross expected to face calls to resign if Government announces VAT increase plans
Tourism Minister Shane Ross is expected to face calls to resign if the Government announces plans to increase VAT on hotels, B&Bs and restaurants in today’s Budget.
Independent.ie understands The Restaurant Association of Ireland will officially call on Mr Ross to step down at a press conference due to take place beside Leinster House today if Vat increases.
The Association is expected to say Mr Ross should "consider his role, particularly for tourism in light of his failure to protect the 9pc Vat rate".
A draft version of the statement also says the minister has "consistently failed to protect tourism and hospitality at the Cabinet table".
The move will cause serious tensions between the Independent Alliance minister and his government colleagues in Fine Gael.
Mr Ross has been under intense pressure from tourism lobby groups over Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe’s plan to increase VAT from 9pc to 13.5pc on the hotel and restaurant industry.
Mr Ross and the Independent Alliance insisted rural hotels and restaurants should not be targeted as part of Mr Donohoe’s Budget revenue raising measures.
Independent Alliance sources have said Mr Ross is "furious" with Mr Donohoe’s refusal compromise on the Vat rate.
Online Editors
