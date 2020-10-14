Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien has defended his social housing targets, dismissing Sinn Féin attacks as “simplistic and misleading”.

Mr O'Brien was speaking after criticisms that the targets in what was billed as the biggest budget for housing ever in the history of the state, only intended providing 593 more social housing new builds than already planned.

The Minister disputed the figures, which were based on an earlier government programme. The target for this year had been 7,736 so next year’s pledge of 9,500 was a significant increase of 22pc, he said.

“There have been simplistic and misleading claims by the Opposition. Sinn Féin said they were going to build 20,000 homes next year,” he said.

“How? Where? Where are the planning permissions, where are the water services, where is the money? They are plucking figures from the air.”

Mr O’Brien acknowledged that just over 700 of the homes promised this year had been built by June but he said the Covid-19 restrictions were to blame.

He said he was confident they would make up for the slow start and get 60-70pc of this year’s target completed by the end of the year.

He also said he would keep construction sites opened no matter how tight Covid-19 restrictions became.

That would include Irish Water sites, he said. Early in the restrictions, Irish Water workers had been restricted to repairs and could not install the infrastructure need to service land for development.

He also said the Government “would not be found wanting” if the pandemic worsened and renters needed more emergency rent freezes or other protections, although he defended his lifting of the blanket moratorium on rent hikes and evictions in August, saying there had been no increase in homelessness as a result.

Along with the 9,500 new social housing homes to be built, the Minister is promising to buy 800 homes to add to the social housing stock and to acquire 2,450 more on long-term leases.

Just over 15,000 rented homes will be provided through the Housing Assistance Payment, a scheme the Minister has previously criticised as wasteful of public money, but he said it was still the long term aim to move people off HAP and into permanent homes.

A further 400 homes would be provided through cost-rental schemes but he could not say how many might be ready and occupied next year.

Cost-rental homes are expected to be provided at rents of 20-30pc less than the market rate but the Minister said the details had yet to be finalised.

Mr O’Brien said in total, he expected 16-18,000 house completions this year between private and public schemes and he accepted that fell far short of the 30-35,000 experts say are needed each year.

