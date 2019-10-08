Minister announces €1.2 billion package to respond to no-deal Brexit

Mr Donohoe has told the Dáil that a no-deal Brexit would be "very challenging” for Ireland as he outlined his Budget 2020 plans to TDs on Tuesday afternoon.

"A no deal Brexit will be very challenging. But it is a challenge Ireland has the measure of," Mr Donohoe said. "Brexit is the most pressing and immediate risk to our economy."

The government is allocating over €1.2 billion, excluding EU funding, to respond to Brexit in a two-part package that will see €200 million invested immediately next year, no matter what happens with Brexit.

This funding will go towards increasing staff at ports and airports and will also pay for upgrades to these facilities. It will also be targeted at investment in technology and facilities management .

Mr Donohoe said that there would be a further no-deal package using borrowed money in the event that the UK crashes out of the EU later this month.

"If we do not need it, we will not borrow it," the Fine Gael minister insisted.

The no-deal package would see €650m invested in the agriculture, enterprise and tourism sectors with €220m, of this deployed immediately. Some €110m for the enterprise sector has been identified for the first wave of funding.

Another €390m of Brexit contingency expenditure will be determined closer to the time and will assist farms, businesses and citizens, Mr Donohoe said.

He also said that alongside that would be €365m for extra social protection expenditure in the event that unemployment rises as a result of a no-deal Brexit.

Mr Donohoe said the rainy day fund would be used if further money is required to deal with the economic shock of a no-deal Brexit.

