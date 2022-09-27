Martin’s Vat defeat, O’Brien’s door slams and McGrath’s leadership audition: How did ministers fare in Budget giveaway

The €11bn cost-of-living budget is on a par with anything delivered during the halcyon days of the Celtic Tiger.

And yet it almost feels like running to stand still. In the midst of inflation, interest rate and electricity bill rises, Budget 2023 isn’t short of measures to somewhat compensate for the price hikes.

A lot of reputations were on the line too with a reshuffle coming up in three months time’ and an official handing over of the purse strings from Fine Gael to Fianna Fáil.

Here’s how ministers performed in the Budget breakdown, on a great day for Norma Foley and Roderic O’Gorman, and a not-so-great day for Leo Varadkar and Darragh O’Brien.

Paschal’s passover

And that’s a wrap. Paschal Donohoe hands over an economy in rude health after his sixth Budget – seventh, if you count his term as Public Expenditure Minister – with record numbers of people at work and a hefty Budget surplus.

The Finance Minister referenced the “strong foundations” as he outlined the €11bn package. Similar to Covid-19, this budget took him out of his comfort zone of prudence.

A tricky balance had to be struck between spending heavily through this crisis and avoiding making inflation even worse. A buffer for emergencies was also a sign of his caution, which proved valuable during the pandemic.

Within Fine Gael, there are rumours flying that he won’t be running in the next general election. His party colleagues also wonder what might have been had he opened the purse strings before the last election.

Budget rating: 8/10

Catherine’s defeat

On the plus side, Catherine Martin can point to supports for the night-time economy and a cut in Vat for newspapers, while wearing her Culture Minister’s hat.

However, the Tourism Minister will also have to defend the end of the lower Vat rate for the hospitality sector. The lower nine per cent rate for hospitality will increase to 13.5pc at the end of February, just at the start of the new tourist season.

The price gouging by hotels will be blamed, but the Green Party deputy leader will now be in the firing line. Her Cabinet colleagues will recall how she tried to shift the blame to others for pandemic restrictions, so don’t expect too many helping hands.

Budget rating: 2/10

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe (right) and Public Expenditure and Reform Minister Michael McGrath deliver Budget 2023

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe (right) and Public Expenditure and Reform Minister Michael McGrath deliver Budget 2023

Norma's legacy project

Donogh O’Malley brought in free secondary school education. Niamh Breathnach abolished college tuition fees. Free school books aren’t quite on that level, but it’s a welcome and tangible measure that Norma Foley will hold forever as a legacy project.

Charlie Haughey gave a toothbrush to every schoolkid and is still remembered for it – although he’s also recalled for a few other reasons too.

The Education Minister got it by plugging away quietly, not by shouting about the possibility.

Expanding the scheme to secondary schools will be for another day. Schools are also getting funding to help with rising costs and there’s a standard reduction in the pupil-teacher ratio.

Budget rating: 9/10

O’Gorman parental pie

A big intervention on the childcare front for parents with children in creches as the cost comes down. Roderic O’Gorman has his biggest win of a tricky tenure as Children’s Minister with an average 25pc cut to childcare fees, which is supposed to be worth anything up to €2,100.

In a throwback to the last economic boom and full employment, childcare has become a major blockage to work and this measure is going all in on creches and the national childcare scheme. The complaints about any casual or unregistered childcare being excluded will linger.

Budget rating: 8/10

Micheál's all-in gamble

It’s all downhill from here for the outgoing Taoiseach. The gravitas of addressing the United Nations followed by a bumper Budget is a high for Micheál Martin. Now, if an €11bn package can’t buy him an opinion poll bump, he won’t be long for the Fianna Fáil leadership.

He goes to his party Árd Fheis this weekend with the cash flow of the Budget in his wake. Once the excitement around Budget 2023 settles down, then the political focus will shift to the switch of Taoiseach and Tánaiste and the associated reshuffle. Therein will lie the speculation about his future.

Again, the Taoiseach showed he is a stabilising figure by getting the Budget business done without any fuss, furore or fights.

Budget rating: 6/10

Heather's explanations

A former credit union manager, Heather Humphreys is now dealing in more billions than the Rockefellers. The Social Welfare Minister had double payments, double-digit increases and bonuses to beat the band.

However, the €12 increase in the pension and social welfare core payments is a flashpoint of the Budget. The challenge for Humphreys will to be explain why the decision was taken and how the associated bonus payments amount to a better deal.

She wasn’t helped by suggestions within the Coalition that increases should hit €20 or that welfare payments would be benchmarked to the average industrial wage, which would mean rising with inflation.

She’s also the Rural Development Minister, where there’s another ball of money to dole out. As her popularity heightens within her party, her leader wouldn’t want to drop her in the reshuffle.

Budget rating: 6/10

Leo misses the point

After 11 years in charge of the Department of Finance, Fine Gael have had ample time to implement any tax strategy.

Despite past election promises, the party failed to abolish the USC – and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar then doubled down by raving on about a new 30pc tax rate that was never going to happen this year.

Sticking to his Business Minister portfolio, he got a proper batch of supports for small and medium-sized enterprises to help with energy bills, which are significant and will be vital across the winter.

Budget rating: 4/10

Donnelly’s late rush

It would have been quite an achievement to be on the losing end of a giveaway Budget. Stephen Donnelly left it late to avoid such a mantle, but the measures in the health budget seemed to shift to actual deliverables.

The Health Minister was again in the spotlight over control of spending and frustration over lack of delivery. The stalled rollout of free GP care for children prompted a focus instead on increasing the number of medical cards.

A chunk of the extra funding to health will be swallowed up by budgetary overruns. Yet again, there is significant funding for waiting lists. Delivery is the big problem.

Budget rating: 4/10

Darragh’s door slams

Interrupted by the pandemic and cost of living crises, housing is still there as the biggest ongoing issue in the background.

Nothing announced here is a game-changer. Darragh O’Brien got his assistance for renters and landlords agreed in principle, but not in quantum. A €500 tax back for renters is welcome but hardly keeps pace with spiralling rents.

The expansion of the tax relief for landlords on expenses before letting won’t do a whole lot to halt the exodus of small landlords, while the vacant property tax is already being picked apart as too vague. Throw in the introduction of a defective concrete products levy to help with Mica redress. Meanwhile, his leadership rival’s stock continues to rise.

Budget rating: 3/10

Ryan’s quarter

Sticking to his guns, Eamon Ryan is pushing ahead with another carbon tax increase, despite the ongoing energy price crisis.

The carbon tax euros will all go back into energy efficiency measures, so can be easily justified. The Energy Minister has launched a robust defence of the energy credits, rather than capping electricity bills, which would represent a blank cheque and would not actually encourage conservation.

The wider difficulties around the energy market weren’t going to change today and the supply problems remain. But the Green Party leader has an arsenal now to fight the price hikes.

Budget rating: 7/10

After a giveaway Budget, Taoiseach Micheál Martin will be looking for an opinion poll bump while Norma Foley can point to the introduction of free school books for primary level as a significant achievement. Photo: Colin Keegan/Collins

After a giveaway Budget, Taoiseach Micheál Martin will be looking for an opinion poll bump while Norma Foley can point to the introduction of free school books for primary level as a significant achievement. Photo: Colin Keegan/Collins

McGrath’s masterful audition

Three spending Budgets down and the Public Expenditure Minister has shown he is not just a safe pair of hands but also has a politically keen eye.

Michael McGrath’s spending package has focused on measures that can make an impact fast. In 11 weeks’ time, he becomes Finance Minister and the training is complete, so the audition for party leader begins.

The Fianna Fáil minister referred to unprecedented resources and speed of execution as he set out a €2.2bn household package for cost-of-living alleviation.

A lot of items are no-brainers as it’s just throwing cash about, which will be swallowed up by higher bills, so his overarching economic view is still nothing radical.

Budget rating: 7/10

McEntee’s force field

A Garda car being rammed in a Dublin suburb last week served as a microcosm of the outbreak of public disorder, particularly in urban areas.

Helen McEntee came out with her trademark announcement of action to be taken to paint over the cracks, including a rise in Garda numbers.

The Justice Minister was already promising a continual rollout of recruits from Templemore, so the announcement of 1,000 extra Gardaí seems a long way off and will be watered down by retirements. A €5m increase in Garda overtime is hardly going to have any gangsters or thugs quaking in their boots.

Budget rating: 3/10

Simon says

Only two weeks into their new college term, the class of 2022 know this Budget won’t do much to solve their accommodation woes.

However, Simon Harris has got a €1,000 refund on college registration fees for everyone this year and €500 off for those on low and middle incomes next year, plus more money going into the grants system.

It’s a predictable stop-gap measure to get through a rough patch, but hardly represents an overarching reform for the sector just yet.

Budget rating: 5/10

Charlie’s slurry pits

Pay now, grow later. Charlie McConalogue has got a cash up front fodder scheme for farmers who grow and cut more silage next year, worth up to €1,000.

The Agriculture Minister was arguing at the Ploughing last week that he had already supported farmers, so not a whole lot was expected.

A bit of clarity around the much-vaunted anaerobic digestion would help too. A batch of tax reliefs for farmers due to run out this year will be rolled over and there are incentives for building slurry pits.

Budget rating: 4/10

Coveney’s call

Given the amount of money sloshing about, an extra €100m on overseas aid was unsurprising.

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney will continue to lecture others about overseas aid, climate change and peace.

On the Defence Minister side, though, there was cash for an extra 400 personnel and capital spending for a new radar. It’s a start for the modernisation of the Defence Forces.

Budget rating: 5/10