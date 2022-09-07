Mandatory cuts in electricity use during peak hours: EU reveals energy crisis plan

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen wants a fresh examination of the bloc's 'electricity market design'. Photo: Kenzo Tribouillard, Pool Photo via AP

The EU is seeking mandatory cuts in electricity use during peak hours, and wants to funnel windfall revenues from energy companies to poorer firms and households.

A number of radical measures are on the table at European level, all of which could be agreed upon later this week.

“We are facing an extraordinary situation, because Russia is an unreliable supplier and is manipulating our energy markets,” European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said this morning.

“We are confronted with astronomic electricity prices for households and companies and with enormous market volatility.

“Therefore, we will put forward a set of immediate measures that will protect vulnerable consumers and businesses and help them adapt.”

Ms von der Leyen called for a “mandatory target for reducing electricity use during peak hours” and said the Commission would “work with member states” to achieve it.

It is not clear how the cuts in electricity demand will be shared out among countries, households and firms.

But she said “global energy supply is scarce” and the bloc needs to “flatten the peaks which drives the price of electricity”

Aside from electricity targets, she set out four other measures that could be agreed at an emergency meeting of EU energy ministers on Friday.

They are: a revenue cap on “unexpected profits” reaped by non-gas producers; a “solidarity contribution” for fossil fuel companies”; state aid for struggling utility firms; and a cap on Russian gas imports.

The EU wants the revenue cap and solidarity taxes to be funnelled to vulnerable households and firms.

The Cabinet is set to agree today on plans to limit energy use in the public sector, with temperatures to be set at 19C.

Environment Minister and Green party leader Eamon Ryan – who will travel to Brussels for the meeting on Friday – has already expressed his support for windfall taxes on energy firms.

They would have a similar effect to the measures outlined by Ms von der Leyen.

Mr Ryan also pledged budget support for businesses at risk as a result of skyrocketing energy bills and said there will be a new electricity credit for households, on top of the €200 cut from bills earlier this year, that would take effect before Christmas.