Life raft is needed to navigate deep end of climate action

It was 30 minutes into Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe’s Budget speech yesterday before farming was mentioned – and it got 217 words from the minister.

From the beginning, the Budget carried a Covid theme as he emphasised that the response to the pandemic was “fully justified” as the country prepared for the worst, while striving for the best.

Inside the gates of the country’s 130,000 farms, the sector was, compared with others, not directly impacted, although the social and emotional burden of Covid took its toll on everyone.

In stark contrast to the chaos wreaked on some sectors, work on farms continued as normal, rolling over from day to day and from year to year.

In a way, it was similar to what the Finance Minister gave to farmers yesterday – a roll-over of schemes, with little for a sector facing huge changes as it grapples with the challenge of its greenhouse gas emissions.

Agriculture accounts for one third of the country’s greenhouse gas emissions, and “future generations will not tolerate inaction from the leaders of today”, the minister rightly said of challenges to come.

That said, it seems the Govern- ment is bent on throwing farmers in at the deep end of climate action, with little in the way of a life raft. Donohoe spoke about farming as a sector for less than two minutes – not a lot of time for the country’s largest indigenous sector.

And it was even later in Minister for Public Expenditure Michael McGrath’s speech before farmers got a mention. The scant reference to farmers and farming serves as an illustration of how a sector which has been lauded in past budget speeches has fallen down on the Government’s long list of priorities.

It was clear in recent weeks that the best an under-pressure Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue could hope for was to hold on to the purse his department already had.

It seems that as Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil strive to win back the support of young and urban voters, supports for farmers are on the back burner these days.

It’s a risky strategy that could see both parties alienate their traditional core vote for little gain.

But farmers and their leaders will have some soul searching to do in the wake of yesterday’s Budget.

One government source told me this week it wasn’t clear what farmers wanted from the Budget, and that’s not a good reflection of the farming organisations.

However, it’s a fair criticism of them. There was little in the way of consensus around a realistic goal for farmers from the Budget and certainly not one they could put politicians under pressure with.

The farming voice has become more and more fragmented in recent years, and this year, when there should have been a concerted effort to put forward one voice for the sector, particularly on climate issues, it wasn’t forthcoming.

Farmers and their representatives can expect more days like this in future unless they start working together for the greater good of the sector.