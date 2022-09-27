| 13.5°C Dublin

Lavish budget is hard to criticise but ultimately the weather will decide its success

Criticisms right now will ring hollow for all but the most determinedly anti-Government people.

Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Michael McGrath and Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe pictured as they made their way to the Dail ahead of delivering Budget 2023meeting.Picture Credit:Frank McGrath 27/9/22 Expand

John Downing Twitter

Mild winter anyone?

The political success of this extraordinary €11bn giveaway bonanza may well turn on how long, cold and wet this winter may be.

