Lavish budget is hard to criticise but ultimately the weather will decide its success

Mild winter anyone?

The political success of this extraordinary €11bn giveaway bonanza may well turn on how long, cold and wet this winter may be.

If it is long and hard one much of the Government’s unprecedented largesse may yet be gobbled up by a continued spiral in gas and electric prices.

There is little confidence among those at Leinster House that this energy crisis will end this winter. Sinn Féin and the other Opposition parties’ predictable response was well-flagged: too little, too late and misdirected.

This potpourri of tax cuts, welfare hikes, grants for business to keep the doors open and light lighting, €600 in three staged payments for everyone to keep the electricity bills paid, and a series of other one-off payments, has never, ever been seen before.

Criticisms right now will ring hollow for all but the most determinedly anti-Government people as the total for one-off cost-of-living supports tops €2.2bn as unveiled by Public Expenditure Minister, Michael McGrath.

If you are really in negative mode try the concrete levy in a time of housing crisis. That appears to be the only scope for negativity and was really the only surprise with most every other budgetary facet being well flagged in advance.

Every key facet of our daily lives was the subject of lavish additional spending and subsidies. It was extraordinary and unprecedented.

It also appeared to address all three coalition parties’ key priorities fairly evenly. Fine Gael got some tax changes; Fianna Fáil got something for renters at long last; the Green Party held the environmental line and their Children’s Minister Roderic O’Gorman got to put his name on promising childcare measures.

At a push you could see Paschal Donohoe’s long discourse on how a third rate of income tax will be studied – and might, all going well, be put in place. His party leader, Leo Varadkar, spent much of the summer talking about this 30pc middle tax rate. Lots of his Finance Minister’s words could be seen as a “fig leaf” for the Tánaiste soon again to be Taoiseach.

But the lingering question remains: will it fly politically? For a long time the key factor in answering that question was if the Budget was off the news agenda before the end of the week, it was a win for the Government.

This one is very different. It may well be the latter end of February before the Irish people are able to give a verdict on what Paschal Donohoe and Michael McGrath delivered today. Winter weather, as dispensed by the capricious and mythical “clerk of the weather” may prove decisive.

On Budget day last year, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe argued that inflation would be a passing trend. This Budget Mr Donohoe was the exact opposite with 2022 inflation at 8.5pc – and even when spiralling energy costs are taken out inflation will be 5.25pc.

There were also frank admissions by Mr Donohoe on Ireland’s over-dependence on corporate tax revenues which cannot be relied upon into the future.

Despite all the lavish spending a sense of anxiety still hung over Leinster House and it is shared by the Irish people.