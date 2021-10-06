Labour calls for €7.50 increase in State pension in next week’s Budget

LABOUR has proposed a €7.50 increase in the weekly State pension and the same amount for all other social welfare payments as well as a new carbon tax credit to offset rising energy bills.

The party’s alternative budget, launched on Wednesday, proposes to give households a refundable carbon tax credit worth €200 along with a €5 per week increase in the fuel allowance and expansion of the means test to cover an extra 100,000 households on social welfare payments.

Tackling the cost of living is one of the four pillars of Labour’s budget proposals which also include a plan to nationalise two private hospitals at a cost of €450m. The price is based on an average of the values of all private hospitals in the State and would involve one facility in Dublin and one outside the capital in either Galway or Cork, party leader Alan Kelly said.

Labour is also proposing that as part of a Just Transition there should be an increase in funding for retrofitting by €200 million, including a Home Retrofit tax incentive to allow homeowners to claim back VAT on energy efficiency measures against their income tax.

The proposal is modelled on the previous Home Renovation Incentive which was abolished two years ago. It let homeowners, landlords and local authority tenants claim tax relief on repairs, renovations or improvement work that was carried out on their main home or rental property.

The party is also proposing to fund the rollout of its previously launched public childcare model with an increase in the universal subsidy for the National Childcare Scheme of €1.50 per hour and an extra €270m for disability services.

The Carbon Tax Credit would be set at €200, would be refundable and allocated on a household basis. It would be available up to an income limit of €50,000 and those living in homes with a BER rating of less than B2. However, households in receipt of the fuel allowance would not be eligible.

Finance spokesperson Ged Nash said that while the Taoiseach had failed to assure Mr Kelly that the Government will be able to keep the lights on this winter, Labour “will keep the bills paid”.

Mr Nash defended the €7.50 increase in social welfare payments as “balanced” and “inflation-busting". He rejected suggestions that it should increase by €10 or more, saying “our focus should be on getting people from welfare to work”. The Louth TD said the Government was proposing to allocate €500m towards tax cuts that "there doesn't seem to be any public demand for".