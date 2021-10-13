‘It’s fine giving free GP care to children, but there’s not enough doctors to do it’

THE announcement of free GP care for children up to the age of seven will increase demand further, a GP from Co Galway has said.

Dr Brian Higgins said what GPs were really looking for was support to increase their capacity.

He criticised the Government’s approach and said it was putting pressure on the GP network when it could least sustain it.

He told the Irish Independent: “Instead what happened was the Government has directly done something which is going to increase the demand, which is about 60pc of GPs are already not taking on new patients and about 30pc are due to retire in the next five years so it’s fine ideally giving people free access to GPs but the problem is there’s no GPs to access.”

Budget 2022 promised a €250m package to tackle waiting lists which are now approaching one million.

Dr Higgins said waiting lists are a significant problem for GPs and result in the deterioration of patients’ conditions.

He said the backlog means GPs are trying their best to manage these conditions as people wait for appointments.

“Waiting lists are a really big issue for us because GPs will manage most patients within their practice we only refer on a very small proportion of our patients for secondary care because we have a lot of access to diagnostic equipment in the practice.

“When it comes to patients we refer on it’s either we don’t have the ability to diagnose or treat them in the practice.

“They go on to wait for secondary care generally with conditions that are deteriorating so while they’re on the waiting list they still have a problem, so what happens is they come back to us frequently for a problem that we already know that we can’t fix and we’re just doing our best to firefight while they wait.

“Anything to tackle the waiting list is always going to be very welcome because it’ll have a huge affect on us being able to look after patients,” he said.

There will also be a lowering of the threshold for the Drug Refund Scheme from €114 to a flat €100.

Dr Higgins said this is a welcome relief and will help people who are struggling financially.

“That’s really good because it’s really important for patients to remember when they get a doctor visit card that only entitles them to visit the GP it doesn’t entitle them to anything like psychotherapy or physiotherapy or medication.

“So for people who can’t afford to come to the GP so they need a doctor visit card well they still can’t afford physio and there’s nothing available to them through that doctors visit card.

“The doctor visit card is not free healthcare it’s only free doctor visits and we have no available supports.

“Anything that reduces drug cost is brilliant because when you’re prescribed a medication that is not really optional and anything that’s done to make that more affordable for people is very welcome,” he said.