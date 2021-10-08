Elizabeth Weir and her daughter Alice at home in Ennis, Co Clare. (Photo: Eamon Ward)

Single parent Elizabeth Weir is renting but wants to be able to offer “security” to her daughter with a home of her own - and she’s calling on the Government to build more affordable housing.

Ms Weir, 29, lives in Ennis, Co Clare, with her daughter, Alice, 12. The mother-of-one works for a financial advice company.

But like so many single parents, Ms Weir has rented long-term and without affordable housing on the table, she’s not sure how possible it will be to become a homeowner.

“I’d like to buy my own home, so I feel a sense of security and have an asset one day, for my daughter.

“I’ve been renting for a decade and I’ve never felt safe in a rental property.

“You're waiting for your home to be pulled out from under you. Rents are high and they are only climbing.

“While the banks say you can get 3.5 times your salary for a mortgage, you need a huge deposit.

“But people are paying such huge rent, they can’t afford to save for deposits. The banks say they can’t give people a €1,200-a-month mortgage, when they’re paying that in rent.

“To me, it’s baffling. I’m in a good job, I’m on a good career path but housing is just too expensive.

“The Government absolutely has to build more affordable housing. There needs to be a stop on large companies buying up all the properties and renting them back to us.”

Ms Weir also said inflation in energy bills and the higher cost of living witnessed post pandemic, is also leaving single parents even less likely from being able to save for mortgage deposits.

“The electricity has skyrocketed,” she said. “There needs to be some sort of stop on that - it’s crazy. I’m spending a fortune.

“Given the fact I’m a stickler for turning off the light and the heat comes on rarely in winter, it’s just too expensive for a single income household.

“And I don’t see much of a difference between my bill and bills for two people in a house, or for those with several in a home - it makes me wonder.”

The financial worker also said she feels the price of bins are expensive and hasn’t seen any difference in costing for herself and those with more than two in a household.

“I do worry about bills,” she said. “I had my daughter when I was 17 and it’s been ingrained in me to write down everything I spend every month.

“I make sure I have something left at the end of the month. When you’re a single parent, all responsibility falls on you.

“I have to be as responsible as I can be financially. I have many bills and rent to pay and I hope to afford to buy a home soon.

“But I really don’t know how possible it will be, given the prices and restrictions on doing that.”

Ms Weir recently moved from Northern Ireland to the Republic and she estimates she’s spending at least around €3,000 more in terms of electricity, gas/oil, rent, car tax and car insurance.

She drives a diesel car to visit her parents in Northern Ireland, paying around €15 in tolls.

She wants to be more environmentally minded but says she’s simply unable to afford to be.

Now she’s also concerned about extra carbon taxes being introduced on her car tax and further tolls, making driving even more expensive.

“I absolutely can’t afford an electric car and there's no incentive to help buy them,” she said.

“I also want to see electric cars give a bit more juice for more mileage because electricity is expensive at home to charge a car.

“But if the cars don't come down, there’s no way I can consider one even though I want to drive one for the environment.”

