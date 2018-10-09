'It is a responsible Budget for a modern and caring Ireland' - Budget 2019 is revealed

Independent.ie

The Independent.ie team are with you as Budget 2019 is revealed. Speculation on just how far Paschal can stretch the funds has been rife - but hopefully we'll have more pleasant surprises than just the colour of his tie.

https://www.independent.ie/business/budget/it-is-a-responsible-budget-for-a-modern-and-caring-ireland-budget-2019-is-revealed-37388463.html

https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article37400586.ece/de1d6/AUTOCROP/h342/pd2.jpg