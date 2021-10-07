‘Ireland’s hospitality sector needs Covid-19 supports well into 2022’ – hotelier

The hospitality sector is keen to see Covid-19 supports continued “well into 2022”, according to a leading hotelier.

Wayne Neilon (46) is the group general manager at the Connacht Hospitality Group which owns and runs five tourism and hospitality businesses in Galway city including The Connacht Hotel, The Forster Court Hotel & Hyde Bar and The Residence Hotel & 1520 Bar.

Ahead of next week’s Budget, Mr Neilon says the industry is keen to see a continuation of Government Covid-19 supports as the sector continues to recover.

“While tourism performed very well during the summer months in some regions, including Galway, hotels and guesthouses now face a very uncertain period up until June 2022,” Mr Neilon said.

"The average hotel occupancy nationally is projected to reach just 32pc for this year.





Read More

"Which is a very significant collapse compared to 2019 when the national occupancy was at 73pc.

"The Government supports so far have been critical and a lifeline for many businesses helping to restore employment. They supported the viability of business until we got back to a more stable footing.

"However, we need firm commitment that the supports will be maintained until the impact of the pandemic has passed. This is crucial to protect employment in the sector.”

Mr Neilon said he and others in the industry have a number of key asks for the Budget in relation to wage supports, VAT, the cost of utilities, insurance costs, training schemes for employees, and marketing aimed at tourism promotion.

“Our primary asks for the Budget are that the employment supports, the extension of the Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme (EWSS) would be maintained at current levels until June 2022. This would help businesses to maintain and develop their teams over the coming months.

“We’d like to see the retention of the 9pc tourism VAT rate until after 2025 to provide certainty and allow Irish tourism to compete internationally. We’d like to see the extension of the commercial rates waiver until June 2022 when the summer season begins.

“We’d like an extended period to address the financial impact of the crisis and in that regard, we’d like an understanding approach to financial and taxation matters in 2022. Predominately the exit for businesses that have utilised the warehousing scheme of tax during the pandemic.

“We’re also very concerned about cost competitiveness and inflation across the EU is currently at very high levels. There are crippling increases in the cost of doing business, especially for utilities and energy levels. There are also excessive insurance costs arising from a lack of competition in the market.

"While there has been lots of talk about insurance and premiums going down, there’s no evidence to support this from our own business and from businesses we’ve been talking to.

“We won’t see a full recovery in tourism until the international market is back at pre-pandemic levels. So, we’re calling for a doubling of funding for international marketing and significant funding is required to help restore air connectivity to 2019 levels.

“These supports will allow businesses to focus on hospitality skills development and this could be supported through targeted funding and resources for training and hiring new employees into the hospitality sector.”

Mr Neilson said recovering from the pandemic will require buy-in from the hospitality sector and Government. He said these supports are vital to ensuring the industry can restore its position in the Irish labour market.

“Really and truly, the combination of all these supports would help secure many indigenous Irish businesses. We were the largest indigenous employer pre-Covid-19 with 250,000 workers.

"We’ve made good inroads in getting back to pre-Covid employment levels, but the industry has taken a battering.

"There has been a negative perception of the industry and we have to work hard to turn that around and to attract new talent and retain new talent in the industry.”