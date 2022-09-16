Ireland’s equestrian industry wants more money from the Government citing Russian invasion of Ukraine

The group representing Ireland’s equestrian industry has called on the Government to provide more funding to ensure there is continued success in the sector.

In a Budget submission, Horse Sport Ireland (HSI) said additional funding for breeding and high-performance programs was urgently needed.

The national federation for equestrian sport met TDs and senators on Wednesday in Dublin’s Buswell Hotel, with chief executive Denis Duggan outlining the need for increased funding due to the impact of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on the sector.

A 10-point plan for the industry called for increased capital investment for equestrian centres, an industry-wide upgrade to e-passports, a rise in funding for participation grants, as well as an Irish-bred incentive sales voucher.

HSI is also seeking an additional once-off top-up payment to assist Irish breeders with the rising costs of fuel, feed and fertilizer as many equine farmers are not in receipt of a basic farm payment under the Basic Payment Scheme.

HSI claim as many as 11,000 equine farmers of the 27,000 registered equine premises may not be in receipt of such payments and therefore not eligible for existing fodder support

“With such a huge amount of equine farmers not in receipt of any single farm payment from the Department of Agriculture, and driven by rising costs of feed and fodder, Horse Sport Ireland are calling on Government for a €9m feed and fodder scheme for equine farmers to support the substantial rising costs,” Mr Duggan said.

"We want to take every step to avoid a welfare crisis. Over 83pc of horses are owned in herds of 10 or less, over 55pc in herds of five of less. These equine farmers are the cohort that will need feed and fodder assistance."

Mr Duggan’s calls follow the success of Irish equestrian teams internationally culminating in the recent Aga Khan trophy win at the Dublin Horse Show in the RDS.

That victory followed Olympic qualification for Ireland's show jumpers and European and a World Championships win for our young breeders, as well as for junior and young riders in show jumping and eventing at the European Championships.

Irish teams across the equestrian disciplines and ages are regularly finishing on the podium at international level and HSI now are hoping for an increase in funding from Sport Ireland to help build on those successes and build to the future.