Ireland to run €5bn budget surpluses for the next half decade, IMF predicts

Finance Minister Michael McGrath is in Washington this week for the IMF/World Bank annual spring meetings.

Ireland is set to run budget multi-billion euro budget surpluses for the next five years, the International Monetary Fund has predicted.

The government is also expected to maintain one of the lowest debt levels of any advanced economy, in gross domestic product (GDP) terms.

In its latest fiscal monitor report, published today, the Washington-based IMF forecasts average surpluses of 1.1pc of GDP a year up to 2028, which works out at more than €5bn annually (based on 2022 data).

Gross government debt is expected to fall to 25.2pc of GDP by 2028, the IMF estimates, close to the record low it hit just before the last financial crisis. At its peak in 2013, Ireland’s gross debt was around 120pc of GDP.

Irish debt is moving in the opposite direction to global debt, which is expected to start rising this year and increase over the next half-decade, driven by higher spending and borrowing by the US and China in particular.

The fund has recommended “tighter” fiscal policies to help keep inflation in check as central banks around the world use interest rates to try to dampen prices.

However, the IMF figures for Ireland mask the real amount of debt carried by the economy, as GDP is inflated by multinational patents and aircraft leasing, the profits from which are often repatriated abroad.

Public debt increased to €226bn at the end of 2022, according to the Department of Finance, higher than it was (in nominal terms) during the last financial crisis.

That works out at around €44,000 for every person in the State, which the department says is one of the highest per capita debt burdens in the world and the fourth-highest in the EU after Belgium, Italy and France.

The IMF data shows Irish debt is locked in at fixed rates for longer than most advanced economies, with an average term to maturity of 11.2 years, shielding it from interest rate hikes for now.

Finance Minister Michael McGrath – who is in Washington for the IMF’s annual spring meetings this week – is expected to publish a paper setting out options for a new long-term fund to save and invest windfall corporation tax receipts, which were estimated to be worth more than €10bn last year.

Professor Kieran McQuinn of the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) said there needs to be a discussion about how to spend those windfalls in future.

The state budget watchdog, the Irish Fiscal Advisory Council, has advised the government to set the money aside to fund future pensions, which it estimates will otherwise result in a 3.5 percentage point hike in taxes on workers.

But Mr McQuinn said the revenues should also be spent on housing, climate and healthcare.

“There are other obvious infrastructural deficits in the economy,” he said. “There is clearly a raft of areas where we need to invest.”

Mr McGrath will attend an IMF and World Bank meeting on Ukraine in Washington today.