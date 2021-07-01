Ireland refuses to sign off on global tax deal

Ireland is one of a tiny minority of countries refusing to sign up to a preliminary corporate tax deal struck in Paris on Thursday.

Talks among officials from 139 countries resulted in a tentative agreement to tax the profits of the largest multinational at 15pc in each country where they earn revenue.

It was endorsed by 130 countries. Ireland’s usual EU allies on tax, including Luxembourg, Malta and The Netherlands have all signed up. Only four EU countries - Ireland, Cyprus, Hungary and Estonia - did not.

Negotiations will continue over the summer, with officials at the Paris-based Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), which is leading the talks, not giving up hope of getting the nine remaining countries on board.

The Minister for Finance, Paschal Donohoe, has pledged to “vigorously” defend Ireland’s corporate tax rate and make the case for “legitimate tax competition”.

OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann said the deal takes account of that position.

“This package does not eliminate tax competition, as it should not, but it does set multilaterally agreed limitations on it. It also accommodates the various interests across the negotiating table, including those of small economies and developing jurisdictions.”

The new rules will affect companies with global turnover of more than €20bn and profit margins (before tax) of at least 10pc.

The turnover threshold will be lowered to €10bn after seven years, pending a review.

Taxes will be allocated to countries where companies book at least €1mn in revenue (reduced to €250,000 for low-income countries).

If implemented in full, it would end the practice where corporates shift profits around low or no-tax jurisdictions to minimise their taxable income.

The deal will be discussed by finance ministers from the world’s 20 largest nations (G20) next Friday, with the OECD left to do the fine-tuning in time for an October G20 leaders’ summit.

The 130 countries that signed up to the deal say they want to implement it by 2023, the same year the EU said it intends to legislate for it. That legislation will require the unanimous approval of all 27 finance ministers.

The Department of Finance has estimated a €2bn loss to the public purse from the deal by 2025, but the figure is based on previous talks, which didn’t include a 15pc minimum tax.