Ireland may make a decision on whether to sign a global corporate tax deal as early as next week.

The minister for finance, Paschal Donohoe, told reporters on Wednesday that it was a “critical moment in the negotiations” but that he was reserving judgement on Ireland’s position until he sees a new text from the Paris-based Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), which is steering the talks.

“The key point will be the OECD text and whether a change takes place in that text versus where we have been in recent weeks,” Mr Donohoe said.

“At that point, Government will again consider that text. The ambition here is for us all to arrive at an agreement which gives certainty and long-term stability to the international framework, and I will continue to work towards delivering that goal, and recognising the Irish national position and advocating for it in these important negotiations.”

His comments follow a virtual meeting of the group of seven (G7) finance ministers from the world’s advanced economies, where Mr Donohoe was invited as chair of the Eurogroup and in his capacity as Irish finance minister, he said.

The meeting was chaired by UK chancellor Rishi Sunak, who said that “a common understanding was reached on some important remaining issues” to support a political agreement next week.

After the teleconference, Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said ministers had agreed on “some points” and that he hoped for a final agreement in October.

The OECD agreed the outline of a deal in July and is expected to publish a more detailed compromise proposal next week, ahead of a crunch meeting on October 8.

So far, 134 countries out of 140 have signed up to the deal, which seeks to reallocate where the largest 100 or so multinationals pay some of their tax, and sets a global minimum rate of “at least 15pc” for a much a larger number of corporates.

Ireland is one of six holdouts, along with fellow EU members Estonia and Hungary, and Nigeria, Kenya and Sri Lanka.

The Government fears that the US or EU could set the tax rate higher than 15pc in future if the wording ‘at least’ remains in the compromise text, effectively eroding the benefits of Ireland’s 12.5pc rate.

“I again set out the Irish position that certainty in relation to the rate is paramount and focused, in particular, on the issue of ‘at least' and what this means in relation to the stability of the rate in the future,” Mr Donohoe said.

“The general point is that in order for this change to actually happen, everybody who is involved in this change wants confidence that everybody is going to be able to move on it,” Mr Donohoe said.

The US Congress is currently battling to agree a rise in domestic corporate tax (from 21pc up to 28pc) and a higher tax on US corporations’ worldwide profits of up to 21pc, though a compromise proposal seeks to cap it at just over 16pc.

The EU intends to bring the OECD agreement into legislation by 2023.

Mr Donohoe said the deal would not affect the upcoming budget but would have to be factored into revenue estimates “from 2023 onwards”.

It believes the deal could shave up to a fifth – or 2bn – off Irish tax revenues by 2025, although a higher rate could also add to the tax take.