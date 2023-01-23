Ireland had EU’s biggest budget surplus at the end of 2022

Ireland had a larger budget surplus than almost all other EU countries in the third quarter of 2022, Eurostat estimates show.

It means more was received in taxes and other revenue than was spent on capital investment, public services and debt repayments.

In seasonally adjusted terms, Ireland’s budget surplus, at 3.1pc of gross domestic product (GDP), was the highest in the 27-member EU and the 20-country euro area.

Figures published by Eurostat, the EU’s statistics agency, show there were only six countries, including Ireland, that had budgets in surplus, in seasonally adjusted terms, in the third quarter.

Portugal (1.3pc), Lithuania (1pc), Denmark (0.9pc), the Netherlands (0.4pc) and Sweden (0.3pc) also posted budget surpluses in the three months to September 2022.

The EU average was a deficit of 3.2pc, while in the 20-member euro area, it was a deficit of 3.3pc.

However, seasonally adjusted data was unavailable for four countries in the bloc.

In seasonally unadjusted terms - not accounting for things like extra Vat returns due to higher holiday spending or months where income or corporation taxes fell due - Ireland had the fifth-highest surplus at 2pc of GDP.

It was the fourth-highest in the euro area in unadjusted terms.

The EU average was a deficit of 2.7pc of GDP.

The Government prefers to use different statistics to measure the strength of the economy, as GDP can overstate the multinational sector.

The Department of Finance estimates Ireland’s budget surplus was around 2pc of modified gross national income in 2022, amounting to €5.2bn - surprising officials after it came in €4bn above Budget Day estimates.

Stockbrokers Goodbody said Ireland will avoid recession this year due to “a record household savings haul and the ability for government supports due to the best budget position in the euro area – Ireland’s ‘war chests’”.

Goodbody’s first quarter economic ‘health check’ report estimated that modified domestic demand - the Government’s preferred measure of economic growth, which strips out some volatile multinational transactions - will fall to 0.7pc, from 5.6pc in 2022.

The report said more public money will be needed to meet housing targets, while falling tax revenues due to lower profits in the tech sector are a “risk”, but that the Government’s “war chests” will see it through.

The report estimates Irish households have “excess” savings of around 19pc of disposable income, while household debt is at all-time lows.

But the Goodbody report expressed “concerns” about foreign direct investment (FDI) into Ireland from the UK and US, two economies at “high risk of recession” this year.

However, the recent wave of job losses in technology companies is “small”, amounting to less than 3pc of IDA-supported employment, Goodbody estimated.

“We do not rule out further job losses in this sector, however,” the report said. “While there are clear cyclical risks to FDI, we believe that Ireland’s position in the tech and pharmaceutical sectors will prove beneficial over the medium-term. Falling tax revenues as a result of lower profitability is a greater risk.”