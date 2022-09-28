‘Increase in Carer’s Allowance is a tiny patch on a huge wound’ – Mum of child with special needs says measures announced in Budget won’t make a difference for her family

Anna Budayova, with her 15-month-old baby Esther, outside the Family Carers Centre in Tuam. Photo: Ray Ryan

After leaving her job as a medical scientist to become a full-time carer for her 15-month-old daughter, Anna Budayova is receiving €40 a week in allowance from the Government.

Originally from Slovakia but now living in Tuam, Co Galway, the mother-of-five said the measures announced for carers in Budget 2023 are “extremely disappointing”.

She hoped the cut-off point for receiving the full disability Carer’s Allowance would be increased, or that the means-tested element would be abolished.

Ms Budayova’s daughter Esther has Down Syndrome, an atrioventricular septal defect (a serious heart condition), and other complex needs, meaning she has to attend multiple appointments a week.

Ms Budayova said the extra €12 a week to the Carer’s Allowance, the €20 rise in domiciliary care allowance, and a €500 once-off payment to be paid in November are welcome.

However, she said it’s a drop in the ocean when her daughter’s additional therapies start at €100 a session.

Speaking after the Budget 2023 announcement, she said: “In terms of payment, it’s not really a fundamental change.

“It is a tiny patch on a huge wound – it doesn't make a difference, any carer will probably use this money for the additional therapies for their child.

“I am very upset, carers are becoming the most vulnerable people in society that are facing poverty.

"We are saving loads of money for this Government by taking care of sick people at home, but this isn't recognised and they look at carers like we have absolutely no value.”

Ms Budayova said she doesn’t believe it’s reasonable that the allowance is means tested, as it doesn’t consider expenses such as petrol for hospital visits and babysitting fees while she is away at these appointments.

"I am truly at my wit's end with the means test element,” she told Independent.ie.

“When you have a child born with a lifelong disability, it's the biggest change and it’s a pretty hard and lonely journey.

“Esther was born with Down Syndrome, but Down Syndrome is not the main thing we are worried about anymore.

“She was born with a heart defect, she has eye issues, so it’s loads of appointments across the country.”

Having one parent as a full-time carer with little of their own money can also put a strain on relationships, she says.

“It’s very wrong. It all could lead to unhealthy, unhealthy relationships, because you have to feel that you are valuable and carers must be recognised within society. This Government should really show the appropriate support,” she said.

“If you decide to take this responsibility to care for someone like a baby, it's a huge responsibility and burden.”

Ms Budayova and her husband have been living in Ireland since 2007 and never claimed any benefits until Esther was born.

Her husband's salary is only slightly above the criteria to receive the full €224 weekly allowance.

“We work so hard and when they say means tested, we really are a little bit over,” she said.

“And if you're a little bit over that means even if you have a job you have no chance to increase your income.

“It's really unfair because it is hitting even the lower middle class – you know you're punished for working basically, that's how I feel.”

The family lived in Dublin for a few years but then moved to Galway because it was too expensive in the capital.

However, Ms Budayova said she has little support as all her family are in Slovakia and the friends she has in Ireland are in Dublin.

She said she has received support from Family Carers Ireland and other parents she has met who have children with Down Syndrome.

"Some days I just sit and cry. It’s really hard sometimes, it’s really hard to cope with everything,” she said.

"Most of the time its parents who are in similar situations that can help and understand you, they are the only people.”