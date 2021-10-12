Income tax calculator: Find out what the new Budget changes mean for you

As it was announced in Budget 2022 that a number of changes have been made to how individuals are taxed, KPMG has developed an easy-to-use calculator to see how the changes will affect you.

The calculator, seen below, allows users to see how how the new tax implications will affect them.

It was announced today that workers on the higher rate of income tax should be better off by around €400 a year after changes were announced in tax credits and the income tax bands.

The increase in the bands means that next year people will be able to earn €36,800 before hitting the top rate of income tax, up from €35,300.

This is due to an increase in what is called the standard rate band by €1,500.

The ceiling of the second USC band has also increased from €20k to €21k.

Check out how this will affect you below by using this calculator.

The calculator is for general information purposes only and professional advice should be taken regarding your specific circumstances.