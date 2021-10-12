More special needs assistants (SNAs) are needed in primary schools and class sizes should be lowered, a primary school teacher has said.

Elicia Maloney teaches sixth class students in a primary school in Co Dublin and has a class of 24 pupils. Last year she had 29 pupils in her classroom and said that is the usual figure.

Ms Maloney said there are a number of key issues in the Budget for teachers and students.

“I definitely think the level of SNA support in schools, it’s getting harder and harder to get SNA access to schools due to the remodelling of the whole system in terms of that it’s the children with the greatest needs that the SNAs are assigned to, it’s not down to what children are actually entitled to anymore,” Ms Maloney said.

“In the past if you were diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), you would be given a certain number of hours automatically based on that, but now it’s down to greater need and sometimes then it’s hard if people don’t have a diagnosis to back that up, so then they don’t qualify to get an SNA support,” she added.

Ms Maloney said the support of an SNA goes a long way to ensuring that children have the opportunity to reach their full potential while at school.

“I have friends who work in disadvantaged schools and they are not entitled to SNAs because parents don’t have enough money to be able to get their children assessed privately in order to get a diagnosis or a report,” she said.

Ms Maloney said class sizes should also be lowered.

“It’s something that I would want to see lowered and for it to be continued to be lowered especially after the pandemic, there are a lot of different needs from the kids coming through that will need to be looked at as well,” she said.

The Irish National Teachers’ Organisation (INTO) has called on the Government to reduce class sizes in the upcoming Budget.

The average pupil to teacher ratio in Irish primary schools is more than 23:1, compared to the EU average of 20 pupils per class.

In its Budget submission, the INTO said: “Class sizes have a huge impact on children’s learning with evidence showing that in smaller classes learning outcomes significantly improve.”

Ms Maloney said more funding for IT resources in schools is also needed. She said there are just 30 iPads available to the 650 pupils in her school.

She added: “Funding for school buildings is another thing; we have a lot of teachers in our school who have to share classes but there definitely aren’t enough classrooms for teachers and we’ve got a class at the minute in our PE hall because there’s no classroom for them to be in.

“There are things that need some light shed on them. The Government needs to be mindful that schools are open but like all walks of life we’re faced with many further challenges now.”

“You want to give the children the best opportunity possible really and it’s very hard sometimes when we’re losing resources and personnel,” Ms Maloney added.