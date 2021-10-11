| 6.2°C Dublin

‘I’m on 22 waiting lists for creches – I’ll have to delay going back to work’

Aoife Moran and her son Cillian. Photo: Mark Condren Expand

Amy Molloy

A Dublin mother who is on 22 creche waiting lists has said she will have to delay going back to work until she can get a place for her child.

Aoife Moran gave birth to her son Cillian in June and since then she has spent hours on the phone to childcare providers trying to secure a place for the start of next year.

She will likely have to take four months unpaid maternity leave as the earliest she can get her son into a creche is October next year.

