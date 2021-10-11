‘I’m on 22 waiting lists for creches – I’ll have to delay going back to work’

A Dublin mother who is on 22 creche waiting lists has said she will have to delay going back to work until she can get a place for her child.

Aoife Moran gave birth to her son Cillian in June and since then she has spent hours on the phone to childcare providers trying to secure a place for the start of next year.

She will likely have to take four months unpaid maternity leave as the earliest she can get her son into a creche is October next year.

The first-time mother, who lives in Kimmage with her partner, said finding childcare has become a full-time job in itself.

“Everywhere I rang has no space and it is just waiting lists upon waiting lists,” she told the Irish Independent.

“I have a Google doc that I keep updated about all the places I’ve contacted and you need to constantly chase them up to check about availability.

Read More

“It’s at the stage where most are looking for cash deposits to secure a place.

“One place in Rathmines actually told me there was no point even taking my details as the waiting list is that long. I managed to get a place for October next year but it’s on Harcourt Street. I’ll probably have to get a childminder to bridge the gap. I’m lucky that work will allow me to take extended leave but it will involve a financial hit.”

Ms Moran knew there was a shortage of places in creches but never expected the situation to be this bad.

“I wish someone told me to register him when I was pregnant. It was a big shock when I started looking.

“I’m a member of some mum WhatsApp groups and one of the women said she put her second child’s name down when she was just four weeks gone, before they had even told any of their family and friends that she was pregnant. It’s crazy.”

Niamh McCann, who lives in Ballycullen in Dublin, also struggled to find childcare.

“A lot of the creches locally gave priority to mothers who were pregnant but already had children in their creches.

“I contacted them when my baby was three weeks old about a place for April 2022 and every one of them told me that they were fully booked with no spaces available.”

There was no availability in her area but she eventually found a provider a 15-minute drive away.

She will be paying €900 a month and her child will be in the creche for three days each week.