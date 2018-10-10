Illegal gambling will rise as independent shops suffer following 'patently unfair' betting tax increase, Paschal Donohoe hears

Illegal betting will take off again and independent shops will close as a result of the betting tax being doubled, the Finance Minister heard this morning.

Paschal Donohoe was responding to listeners' questions on 'Today with Sean O'Rourke' on RTE Radio 1 following Tuesday's Budget 2019 announcement.

Jimmy Finley, who stated that he had a background in the betting industry, said that the measure or raising the tax from 1pc was "patently unfair" and that Mr Donohoe had "shot himself in the foot".

He questioned as to how the measure could have been rolled out "in the face of 500 shops having closed" in the last number of years.

"Many familiar names has been wiped off the betting landscape...and this was during the 1pc tax regime. Now you've decided to get rid of the rest of us by putting the tax up to 2pc," he said,

Mr Finley acknowledged a previous measure to introduce online betting tax which he welcomed but also siad it was "a great winner for the Government".

"I think you've shot yourself in the foot, you've damaged a whole sector, any population in Ireland with a population of 2,500 or less is going to be left without a betting shop, illegal betting is going to take off again, you're going to be the loser with all these businesses going out of business," he said.

He added that there are other ways of "getting more or less the same amount of money" by bringing in a process of taxation based upon turnover threshold or adhering to a model similar to one adopted in the UK.

Mr Donohoe said that he held a consultation in relation to all of the options outlined by Mr Finley prior to Budget 2019 and "couldn't get agreement from the industry in relation to it".

"I have increased the tax because I do need to raise revenue to be able to pay for public services that we need overall. In the absence of agreement, I decided on something that needed to be done," he said.

Mr Finely said that the larger betting companies are celebrating the move "after the Government decided to step on the pitch and take sides" but Mr Donohoe said that many of the larger companies said on Tuesday evening that the measure would negatively affect their earnings.

Shares in Paddy Power Betfair fell almost 5pc on Tuesday after the Finance Minister announced the betting tax plans.

