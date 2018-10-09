A mother-of-two who smoked for most of her life has shared her battle to quit as the Government once again hiked the price of cigarettes in the Budget.

'I want to be around for my two little girls' - mother who started smoking at 15 on her battle to quit

Felicity Geraghty (41) started smoking at the age of 15 and decided to kick the habit earlier this year.

She hasn't touched a cigarette since February 18 and says her life is the better for it.

The main reason she decided to quit was for the sake of her two young girls, aged three and six.

Another big incentive was the cost of cigarettes, and Felicity says she wanted to spend that money on her daughters, rather than something that would damage her health.

"I'd been trying to quit for years but I was unsuccessful. I was hitting my 40s and I hadn't always been good to my body in my 20s and 30s, so it was a mixture of that and having two little girls and wanting to be around for them and wanting to be a good example," Felicity told Independent.ie.

The Westmeath mother has a history of heart problems which also helped her decision.

"You just get to a stage where every doctor you went to you'd be afraid to tell them you smoke. In social circumstances it was like you became a black sheep. If you went outside or you were in a smoking area, you noticed you were the only person that was smoking or the only person standing outside the bar or restaurant.

"It's funny as last year we went to Spain on holidays and Spain reminded me of Ireland in the 90s with everyone smoking. I think Ireland as a country has changed and I think it was for the better.

"After a number of failed attempts to quit, I sought help through the Irish Cancer Society's 'We Can Quit' campaign and I haven't looked back."

The Government increased the cost of cigarettes to €12.50 in Budget 2019 and it looks like the price of puffing will continue to rise for the foreseeable future.

"You can't justify spending money like that. If you are a dedicated smoker, you're going to find money anywhere, if you are kind of sitting on the fence about it , then the price will be a big influence. There's an awful lot more things you can buy with €12.50," Felicity said.

