‘I don’t switch the heat on so I’m slowly putting on hats and jumpers’ – Father of two says remote workers are being forgotten about

A remote worker has said the amount that employees can claim for the cost of utility bills while working from home should increase in this year’s Budget.

Damien Howe (45) is a supervisor for a contact centre in Limerick city and has worked remotely for a year and a half.

Mr Howe and his wife Kate have two children, six-year-old MJ (6) and Saibh, who is 18 months old.

The family own their three-bedroom home and do not qualify for the fuel allowance.

The couple are on a Level Pay set-up for their gas and electricity bills, which allows customers to spread out the cost of bills over the year.

They were paying €80 per month per bill but this has now increased to €115 per bill.

Since January this year, remote workers can claim tax relief for 30pc of the cost of heating, electricity and broadband bills for the days spent working from home.

Employers can choose to provide a tax-free contribution of up to €3.20 per day or workers can claim expenses back from their taxes.

“Anyone I have spoken to, they haven’t a clue that it (the remote working tax relief) even exists, and they haven’t availed of it.

“Nobody has a clue how it works or even if they can or can’t get it. It seems to be a general trend that it’s a bit overcomplicated, so people just don’t bother.”

Mr Howe said he avoids putting the heating on when home alone in an effort to reduce costs. “There has been a rise in our electricity bill. I suppose our broadband is a set charge but definitely the heating as well,” he said.

“If I was at work in an office, I wouldn’t have the heating on when we’re not here. Whereas I find that I’m just slowly putting on hats and jumpers because I don’t want to be sitting here all day with the heating on, especially this year because it wouldn’t pay for me to have the heating on.



“I worked in an office pretty much all of my career. I think it’s great that things are gone back to normal but the whole remote thing now...the spotlight doesn’t seem to be on it anymore now that people are back in offices. It seems that it’s kind of been forgotten about.”

The cost-of-living package in this year’s Budget is expected to include at least a doubling of the €200 electricity credit across the board. A further fuel allowance once-off lump-sum payment, which could reach €250 or more, is also being considered to help struggling households.

However, Mr Howe believes that the energy credit is a sticking-plaster solution to a long-term problem.

He and his wife also have to pay expensive childcare costs for their two young children. This costs €800 per month.

The couple currently have two cars, but Mr Howe said they will look to sell one “depending on how the next few months go”.

“People are going to take money but rather than a lump sum, I’d prefer to see a staggered, better payment (instead of) the €200 credit because that’s only going to keep you going for so long. What are you supposed to do for the rest of the year?

“It’s nearly like buying someone a nice Christmas present to keep them happy until the end of January.”



Mr Howe said there should be more of an incentive for people to work from home.

“It’s just trying to balance it all, so any help at all is appreciated,” he said. “From a remote worker’s point of view, I feel the shine has gone off it.

“There seems to be a whole turn now in terms of encouraging people to go to an office, so I suppose it’s which way do you want it? Do you want people to go out to work, have a company spend hundreds of thousands on heat or do you just want to put that burden on the employee?”