‘I don’t see a life for myself in Ireland – my friends are in Australia and are living the dream’

Nurse Ana Lowry from Co Laois pictured near her rented home at the Navan Road in Dublin. (Picture: Frank McGrath)

Two recently qualified nurses have laid bare how the housing crisis has impacted their lives after experiencing an eviction and failing to get a deposit back.

Shelly Murphy (24) was served an eviction notice back in April after her landlord decided to sell their rental house in Co Westmeath.

It was the second time she had to find somewhere new to live during the pandemic after another landlord asked her to move out of a house so he could carry out renovation work.

After a frustrating couple of years renting in Ireland, Ms Murphy has decided to emigrate to Australia.

“I don’t see a life for myself in Ireland any more,” she told the Irish Independent.

“I’m a nurse in an intensive care unit, I’ve two qualifications and I’ve to live with four other people because that’s all I can afford. I wanted to stay in Ireland and progress my career but you’re at nothing. I’m waiting for my visa approval now and hopefully I will be able to go to Australia in January.”

Ms Murphy was given 30 days notice to leave the house in Westmeath as they had only been renting there for six months.

“It was really stressful having to move house twice during Covid,” she said.

“Two of my friends are in Australia and they’re living the dream. They don’t have to live with ten different people, they’re making good money, the houses are gorgeous, so why am I breaking my backside to live here?”

Ms Murphy has been a renter since starting college in Athlone five years ago and has witnessed the price of rent increase every year.

“When I was in first year I was paying €250 a month and by my fourth year, I was paying €400 a month. Now I’m paying more than that,” she said.

Ana Lowry (23) has also had a frustrating experience with the rental market.

She moved out of an apartment in Dublin more than two months ago and has yet to receive her deposit of €900 back.

Despite contacting the landlord numerous times, she has heard nothing.

“I had to pay a deposit of over €1,000 on my new place. I can’t even save any more. My savings are next to nothing,” she said.

Ms Lowry studied nursing in Castlebar, Co Mayo and lived in a three-bed house where the entire rent was €800. Now she is renting a single room in Dublin for €640 - not including bills.

“I’ve a car loan, I’m paying for diesel to go home to Laois and it can be touch and go. Sometimes I only have €5 in my account before payday and I’m living on beans and toast. I’m thinking when my lease is up that I might just move home and travel up and down.

“I’m an independent person and hate asking for help from my parents but the bills and that in the place I lived before here were so expensive on top of the €600 rent. It was an open plan apartment with lots of windows so the heating used to be outrageously priced.”

She is currently doing a PhD in perinatal care but would consider emigrating when finished.

“I have been thinking when I've finished my course about going to Australia for the experience and lifestyle. There is less nurse to patient ratios. You could have 15 patients here whereas in Australia it might only be four. It seems to be a better way of life.”