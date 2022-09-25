'Hypocrisies, inaccuracies and Fawlty Towers economics' - Housing Minister slams Sinn Féin Budget plan

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien has branded Sinn Féin’s alternative budget proposals as “Fawlty Towers economics” and accused the party of using out of date figures for their calculation.

Mr O’Brien said Sinn Féin’s budget plan is filled with “hypocrisies and inaccuracies” and does not take into account impact of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on delivery of housing.

“The costings outlined in the alternative budget are based on 2021 figures, before the horrific invasion of Ukraine and the resulting supply chain and price inflation pressures,” the minister told independent.ie.

“Sinn Fein are either confused or deliberately misleading people when they tell people they can deliver thousands more homes next year based on prices that are two years old. It’s Fawlty Towers “don’t mention the war” economics and their numbers don’t add up,” he added.

Mr O’Brien was particularly critical of Sinn Féin housing spokesperson Eoin Ó Broin for criticising the Government for using private developments for social housing last year but including a similar proposal in his Budget calculations this year.

He also accused Sinn Féin of “vilifying landlords” and said their budget would hit small landlords a with an extra €400 in taxes.

“This is despite the fact that just six weeks ago Sinn Féin called for a crisis intervention plan to slow down the disorderly exit of private landlords exiting the rental market,” he said.

“The Sinn Fein alternative shows a complete disregard for the times we are living in, outdated and unrealistic costings and disastrous policies that would cease all homeownership supports and devastate housing supply when we need it most,” he added.

The minister’s comments come after the Irish Independent revealed Cabinet ministers were warned the Government’s Housing for All plan is missing key targets and will not deliver the number of properties needed to address the supply shortage.

A series of dire warnings about the State’s housing policy were set out in series of memos given to ministers who attended the monthly meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Housing

This included officials saying it is clear that the viability of the Government’s housing targets for the forthcoming two years is at “considerable risk”.

Mr Ó Broin said the information in the memo is “not surprising or new” but said it is significant that it is coming from a government source.

"Darragh O’Brien has missed his social and affordable housing targets in 2020, 2021 and will miss them again this year.

"While the Minister has been quick to blame Covid-19, the Russian invasion of Ukraine and construction sector inflation for the missed targets, the real reason is that his plan is fundamentally flawed,” he said.