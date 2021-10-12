Ireland’s workforce saw the rules of engagement change forever in 2020. What was once thought improbable is now the norm with large sections of society working from home.

One such worker that has embraced remote working life is Callum Donnelly from Skibbereen.

Callum, who works in business development, is a full-time remote worker based in the Co Cork town.

He believes the Government should be mindful of more than just conventional tax rebates and allowances for remote workers in Budget 2022.

Callum separates his workdays between home and the Ludgate remote working hub in Skibbereen, and says that Government should expedite the plans and provide more funding for these in rural communities as they provide not only social opportunities but also business ones.

“This gives the chance for people to interact with others, if not work colleagues, but other remote-working professionals. It can be quite an isolating experience if you’re just interacting with people over Zoom calls,” says Callum.

“I’ve also gained business opportunities for my company and been able to put others in the Ludgate Hub in touch with clients to foster new relationships. I believe these co-working spaces should be incentivised through subsidy plans as you never know who you could meet in them.

"Something allowed there to be a social element to working from home,” Callum added.

The Cork man believes people are underestimating the physical toll that working in poor conditions at home takes on the body.

Financial supports for proper office equipment for remote workers is a must, Callum believes.

“If you can have a home office, that’s a great thing, but a lot of people do not have that luxury. So, even if people could receive a tax rebate on ergonomic chairs – I know myself from working from home – my set-up was awful for my body.

“I may have a lot more freedom to get up and walk around and get a coffee or whatever but the toll on your body can be quite hard if you don’t have the right set-up. In the long-term, if people are working from home with a standard 13-inch laptop, hunched over in an improper chair, then there will be consequences,” Callum said.

While Callum acknowledges Ireland has a high concentration of skilled workers, he says the Government should deliver the remote working hubs as planned for in the Our Rural Future Plan – set to run over the next four years.

Under the proposed plans, co-working and ‘hot-desking’ hubs will be rolled out in towns and villages to encourage the repopulation of rural Ireland.

With the Covid-19 pandemic heralding a new dawn for digital nomad workers in particular, Callum feels the Government needs to act now on this issue.

“If most tech workers living rurally have access to a co-working space with high-quality broadband, this is going to be a serious competitive advantage for the likes of Enterprise Ireland and the IDA. The world has gone remote and these hubs will allow us to compete not just in Ireland, but globally.

“The Government needs to look at making Ireland as competitive as it can be on that front and that comes down to investing now in a really good remote working infrastructure. Companies will be looking at this type of infrastructure when they’re hiring remote workers and if Ireland is known for having a good infrastructure, then we will be ideally placed,” Callum said.

Callum admitted he was not massively aware of what financial support was available to people that work remotely and did not pursue them as he assumed “they’d add up to nothing”.

“I wasn’t sure if it was evidence-based and assumed it would be a very bureaucratic process for very little reward,” Callum said.

Under current measures, the daily allowance for employees of participating companies is capped at €3.20, but this may be increased in today’s Budget. Tax breaks for full-time remote workers are also likely to be part of any measures aimed at encouraging more people to work from home.

“Helping out remote workers a bit more with bills would be a huge bonus. Whether this comes as an allowance from the company for installing the latest high-speed broadband or other incentives,” Callum said.

Callum says an often overlooked aspect of remote working is the “blurring of the lines” between home and work, with the Waylay employee calling for a wellness programme to distinguish the line between work and life.

“Core hours are your core hours and maybe companies should be incentivised to do something whereby people can be taught ways to effectively mentally disconnect from work.

“Maybe companies can also look at encouraging meet-ups in the community as for some people, they may never get the chance to connect with people except at work and remote working only allows this over Zoom or Teams and we all know that isn’t the same,” Callum said.