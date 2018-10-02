Budget 2019 is looming - but what does it mean for your back pocket?

How your wallet is affected: What we know so far about Budget 2019

The Government has €3.4bn for new spending next year, but €2.6bn of this has already been committed for public sector pay hikes and demographics.

This leaves just €800m, which will be split 2:1 in favour of spending over tax cuts.

Sources confirmed that substantial efforts are underway to find ways of raising revenue.

Independent.ie are keeping you up-to-date with the latest tips ahead of Budget Day on Tuesday, October 9.

Here's what we know so far:

1. Old reliables

Excise duty on cigarettes will increase - but it is not yet decided whether the 50c hike applied last year will be repeated.

2. Carbon tax

Carbon tax is understood to be top of Minister Donohoe's list, meaning the cost of home heating and motoring through diesel, petrol and coal will rise. It is believed talks are taking place to find ways of mitigating the impact of carbon tax rises on low-income families and the elderly.

One option being looked at is an increase in the weekly fuel allowance of €22.50, which is paid to people who are dependent on long-term social welfare payments.

The Government is also likely to push the line that Ireland is viewed as lagging behind when it comes to actively tackling climate change.

Carbon tax is used internationally as a way of changing habits and encouraging people to use more green energy.

In Ireland it applies to kerosene, marked gas oil, liquid petroleum gas, fuel oil, natural gas and solid fuels - but the rate, which is €20 per tonne, has remained unaltered since May 2014.

There has been some speculation that as well as hiking carbon tax, Mr Donohoe could raise the excise duty on diesel in a bid to promote electric vehicles.

3. Mortgage Interest Relief and education levy

The minister is hoping to get extra money for his budget by reducing Mortgage Interest Relief for 300,000 homeowners. As flagged last year, Mr Donohoe will reduce the level of relief available for people who took out a mortgage between 2004 and 2012.

It was reduced to 75pc this year, and faces a further 25pc cut in 2019.

4. Social Welfare

Social welfare payments are expected to experience an increase.

5. Income Tax

Income tax is expected to be reduced.

6. Special VAT for hotels and restaurants

There will be some sort of change to the special 9pc VAT rate for hotels and restaurants.

7. Education levy

The Government are expected to hike education levy paid by businesses.

Enterprises will also have to pay more into the National Training Fund next year. The levy will rise from 0.8pc to 0.9pc, with the money to be channelled into the higher and further education sectors.

8. Prescription charge

Government looks set to reduce the cost of the highly unpopular €2 prescription charge for 1.6m medical card holders. The extent of the cut could be in the region of 50c, in line with recent budgets.

Online Editors