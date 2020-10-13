| 10.6°C Dublin

How each of the Government parties can claim significant victories from Budget 2021

Among other wins, Fianna Fáil ‘grasp the nettle’ on health, Fine Gael boost law and order and the Greens enshrine carbon taxes in law

Eamon Ryan, Leo Varadkar and Micheál Martin (Julien Behal)

Eamon Ryan, Leo Varadkar and Micheál Martin (Julien Behal)

Hugh O'Connell

The first Budget delivered by a fully-fledged multi-party coalition since the mid-1990s is unprecedented in size and scale.

The Covid pandemic means Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Greens were able to turn on the spending taps and spray millions and billions at every single Government department. But for each there are significant wins that will go down well with their respective members, supporters and voters.

