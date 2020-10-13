The first Budget delivered by a fully-fledged multi-party coalition since the mid-1990s is unprecedented in size and scale.

The Covid pandemic means Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Greens were able to turn on the spending taps and spray millions and billions at every single Government department. But for each there are significant wins that will go down well with their respective members, supporters and voters.

FIANNA FÁIL

Grasping the health nettle

Stephen Donnelly secured an unprecedented €4bn in extra funding for the health service next year. Half of this goes towards fighting the pandemic but the other €2 billion will pay for things like 1,046 acute beds, 1,250 community beds, and five million additional home care hours next year - the last being one of the key demands of Fianna Fáil before the election. Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath said Covid presented an opportunity for a significant overhaul of the health service and delivery of the much-vaunted Sláintecare plan. “We must grasp the nettle,” he said.

Billions for the forgotten crisis

Political and media focus may have shifted away from the housing crisis but it is no less problematic. Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien has talked a good game since arriving in the Customs House and he secured a budget increase of €773m. This takes his overall spending next year to €5.2bn or a “record level of funding”, as Mr McGrath put it.

It includes an extra €500m in capital funding to help deliver 9,500 social housing units and €218 million for homelessness. Despite concerns about its impact on house prices, O’Brien was able to secure an extension to the Help-to-Buy scheme which gives first-time buyers a rebate of up to €30,000.

Norma's people

Education Minister Norma Foley has been quiet but effective in her Budget negotiations, securing extra millions to hire 600 more teachers, 1,000 more special needs assistants and 400 extra special educational needs teachers. The recruitment will help to reduce the pupil-teacher ratio to 25:1 - another key Fianna Fáil commitment in recent years.

Pensioners protected

Fianna Fáil fought hard in the coalition talks to defer the pension age increase despite strong Fine Gael resistance. That commitment is delivered at a cost of €220 million. “The biggest ever Budget day allocation to the Department of Social Protection,” notes a senior Fianna Fáil source.

Although core welfare and pension rates are left untouched, Mr McGrath was keen to talk up the increases in the Living Alone allowance, the Fuel Allowance and carer support grants. But Fine Gael’s Heather Humphreys deserves as much credit. “Everything we asked for we got,” said one Humphreys acolyte.

FINE GAEL

Leo’s closure cash boost

The Tánaiste wasn’t shy about boasting of his Budget wins as his department issued a press release before Michael McGrath had a chance to announce some of them.

The centrepiece is the Covid-19 Restrictions Support Scheme. Under CRSS - already being pronounced ‘Chris' in Government - accommodation, food, arts, recreation and entertainment businesses forced to shut due to Level 3 restrictions or higher will from today be able to apply for weekly grants of up to €5,000 based on their turnover last year. “It is a measure that, if it works, will save the rural pub,” said one Fine Gael figure.

Among other wins, including allowing self-employed people on PUP to work and earn money, Mr Varadkar secured a commercial rates waiver extension until December 31. This was despite strong resistance from public spending officials to a blanket extension.

Law and order party

A 6pc Budget increase for Justice Minister Helen McEntee has secured funding to hire 620 new gardaí next year as well as an additional 500 civilian staff for administrative roles. Funding for the inquest into Stardust, courts modernisation, and protections for vulnerable witnesses in sex offences cases has also been allocated. Ms McEntee was also able to use money left over from this year’s Justice allocation to purchase 70 new cars for An Garda Síochána.

Higher Ed Harris

A €50m third level education fund will provide once-off payments of €250 to students via either a boost in their Susi grants or a registration-fee rebate. Higher Education Minister Simon Harris also secured €120m for a programme for reskilling and retraining workers.

Brace for Brexit

Amid a global pandemic, Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney has found it difficult to remind colleagues about Brexit which looms in 79 days’ time. But the Budget is based on the assumption of there being no free trade deal with €340m allocated for Brexit business supports. The creation of the new €3.4bn National Recovery Fund will help those at the coal face of the looming crisis (as well as Covid-19). “The day will come when there is no more talk of Brexit,” Mr McGrath optimistically claimed.

GREEN PARTY

Ryan’s retrofitting revolution

A €300m retrofitting scheme is a significant win for the Climate Action and Transport Minister. Around €100m of this will come from the revenues of carbon tax increases - another Green initiative - and be used for making homes more energy efficient.

On the transport side, Mr Ryan has secured major changes to the motor tax regime to punish owners of bigger and older cars, thereby encouraging people to switch to electric vehicles.

This is on top of an additional allocation of €1bn for more sustainable public transport in 2021. This will go towards projects including BusConnects, MetroLink and the development of greenway and local link projects.

Martin’s millions

Arts and Tourism Minister Catherine Martin secured €50 million in supports for the live entertainment sector which will be distributed in the form of grants. The Budget for the Arts Council has been nearly doubled to €130 million - a massive €50 million increase on last year.

While Mr Varadkar will no doubt claim credit for the new 9pc VAT rate for the tourism and hospitality industry, it was a key demand of Ms Martin’s tourism taskforce and she has delivered. Both the hospitality and arts sectors have broadly welcomed the package of measures announced. Government officials have reported being impressed by the Green Party deputy leader’s shrewd negotiating in recent weeks.

Carbon in law

As per the programme for government, the carbon tax is going up by €7.50 meaning that from midnight a litre of petrol will cost 2 cent extra and it will be 2.5 cent dearer for a litre of diesel.

But, in a new development, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said that annual increases would be enshrined in law for the next decade via the Finance Bill. This means carbon tax increases are here to stay to the delight of many Greens and environmental campaigners.