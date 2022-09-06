Housing Minister seeking Budget ‘options’ for renters and accidental landlords

HOUSING Minister Darragh O’Brien says he is seeking Budget ‘options’ to benefit both renters and accidental landlords as talks get underway on next year’s Government spending package.

He was asked if Fianna Fáil was going to do anything to get back onside with renters after the fiasco of two party ministers failing to register their rental arrangements with the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB).

“I'm acutely aware of the pressures that are there, particularly for renters in the market,” Mr O’Brien said, without addressing the possibility of a tax credits for tenants that has been mooted for some time.

“I'm not going to speculate on the measures within the Budget right now. think you'll appreciate that's a matter for me to deal with alongside Government colleagues.

“But suffice to say that we're working through options that I am discussing with Government colleagues. We're obviously in the phase right now where proposals are being looked at.”

While limited in what he can discuss when no decisions have been taken, Mr O’Brien suggested there would be balancing measures to help keep ‘accidental landlords’ providing accommodation rather than getting out of the market.

“I'm acutely aware of the pressures that tenants and indeed, some individual landlords are in right now,” he said. “Certainly we'll be looking at options in that space where we can help in any way.”

The focus remained on increasing that supply of affordable and social homes, and there would be “significant delivery” of 24,600 new homes this year, towards a Housing for All target of 33,000 per year, he said.

“But there will be other measures that certainly I am discussing, and that will be a matter for the Budget at the end of this month.”

Mr O’Brien was speaking as he launched a campaign by Threshold, the housing charity, to highlight the rights of tenants over the next eight weeks.

He was asked if he was embarrassed to be doing so, given the fact that ministers Robert Troy and Stephen Donnelly failed to comply with their legal obligations in this area.

“I think that's been dealt with extensively over the last couple of weeks and I've made public comment on it,” Mr O’Brien said. “I take the rights of tenants very, very seriously as Minister.

“From the very first week I took over as Minister, I established a group that all the NGOs who work in this space on tenants’ rights have full access to me.

“They’ve informed me in the changes I’ve made to policy in protecting tenants’ rights and in bringing in the rental cap of 2pc.

“We've new forms of renting that's backed by the State like cost rental, which gives affordable and long-term secure tenancies that weren’t available in Ireland 12 months ago.

“I think people are acutely aware of their obligations, and obviously over the last week, even more so.”