Home broadband tax break comes just in time for our permanent home working transition

It’s been a while coming. But from now on, you can count your broadband as a tax-deductible utility for working from home.

The Budget move comes just in time for the first tranche of 7,900 rural homes and businesses that are to get their first access to high speed broadband under the state-subsidised National Broadband Plan be the end of December. Next year, that figure will jump to 122,000 rural homes and businesses.

But the move may also recognise something else more seismic — we may be in the middle of a permanent transition to home working, beyond the end of the current Covid crisis.

Last week, Microsoft and Indeed, which employ over 3,000 people in Dublin between them, announced that staff can now work from home for good, even when the pandemic subsides. Other major employers are expected to follow.

It’s likely that by Christmas, firms employing well over 100,000 people will have adopted a new ‘hybrid’ working policy with a substantial portion of employees. If the usual pattern of workplace behavioural adoption is followed, that may later extend to non-tech organisations, up to and including public sector bodies.

This means that homes will now be relying on critical broadband for more than Netflix, social media and web browsing. Core company and employee systems will now be run from kitchens, studies, bedrooms and home offices. It’s possible that vital college studies might also be thrown into this mix amid second or third waves of the virus.

They will need to be able to depend on reliable broadband that is shared with others working, studying or socialising online in the house.

Meanwhile, five organisations representing the indigenous technology sector welcomed the government’s Budget move to establish a proposed new equity fund with an initial €30 million in funding to invest in domestic, “high innovation” enterprises.

The five — Euronext, Salce Ireland, TechIreland, HBAN (Halo Business Angel Network) and Irish Venture Capital Association — also praised the decision by the Minister to review the Employment and Investment Incentive Scheme (EIIS), which is seen as pivotal for startups.

The government’s two-year extension of the so-called “knowledge development box” incentive, aimed at software and tech development, was also welcomed by IT industry representatives.

“Given the increasingly important role of the knowledge economy and the need for Ireland to continue to remain internationally competitive, we would have liked to have seen a 4-year extension to the knowledge development box,” said Ian Collins, a tax partner in Ernst & Young. “This would provide even greater certainty to business and encourage more taxpayers to avail of this regime.”

Elsewhere, the government’s funding nod to the Irish Data Protection Commision was welcomed by Helen Dixon’s office but was described by some data protection campaigners as insufficient. The DPC’s budget will increase next year by 13pc from €16,9m to €19.1m.

Commissioner Helen Dixon says that her office will use the extra cash “to continue with key strategic projects, such as the completion of a new Case Management System and further development of our ICT infrastructure”.

While Ms Dixon and others in her office may be diplomatic about it, the enormity of the legal and regulatory events coming up in the next 12 months suggest that an extra €2m won’t come close to being enough.

There are over 20 major tech multinational investigations currently on the boil, with at least two almost ready to close — potentially bearing massive fines.

Major new international cases come every month, to add to the thousands of issues that the Irish DPC has to tackle domestically, from sorting out the legality of the Public Services Card to being a watchdog on companies and semi-state firms’ misapplication of data-protection rules. In the last two years, Ms Dixon’s office has received 14,000 breach notifications.

To deal with all of this, the DPC has 150 staff. Although this makes it one of the larger data privacy offices in Europe, very few other EU countries have cases that carry the same global ramifications as Ireland.

The current Facebook data transfer case alone, responsibility for which now rests almost solely on the Irish regulator, has the potential to derail large chunks of US-EU trade apparatus.

This makes major investigations slower than many commentators (and participants, such as Austrian Facebook campaigner Max Schrems) would like. European politicians and regulators, especially those from Germany, frequently grumble about what they say is an overly-long time period for Irish data protection investigations.