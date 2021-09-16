The Government should consider charging a higher rate of stamp duty to overseas buyers and cut the floor where the current higher rate of 2pc applies to homes over €750,000, according to papers prepared ahead of the Budget by the Department of Finance.

Ministers should also consider applying the higher rate of 2pc that currently applies to homes sold for over €1m to the full value of the property.

Officials said hitting overseas buyers with a stamp duty surcharge, as is already happening in the UK, would raise relatively little but could help free up homes for domestic buyers, especially where properties are being bought as holiday homes but warned that EU rules could make it harder to hit buyers from the continent. A tax surcharge might also put off investors in rental properties or even skilled workers considering a move here, they said.

The move to hit all homes sold for over €750,000 with the higher 2pc rates would raise money for the State without affecting the buyers of average or typically priced homes they said. The tax change could help cool house price increases.

However, in some high priced city neighbourhoods especially in South Dublin the higher rate would apply to fairly ordinary homes, they noted, and where properties are bought by landlords extra costs are likely to be passed on to tenants.

The third option of applying the higher tax rate of 2pc on the full value of homes sold for over €1m would raise cash for government and also create a strong incentive for the buyer not to pay over the cut off level with potentially positive effects in calming house price inflation through the entire market, officials said. They cautioned that buyers might try to get around the higher rate by part paying for a property separately to the quoted house purchase price.

The policies presented in pre Budget tax strategy papers are an important in setting the terms for what will ultimately happen next month, but can be watered down or even ignored by politicians.

