‘Healthcare workers are at risk of burnout… the Government should be helping us to do our job better’

Healthcare workers are at a real risk of suffering ‘burnout’, according to a Galway GP.

Galway GP Dr Brian Higgins said the Government must do something that will “genuinely” help frontline workers to provide better care for their patients.

Speaking ahead of Budget 2022, Dr Brian Higgins said long waiting lists, retention and recruitment are just some of the main issues facing healthcare workers.

He said something must be done to prevent frontline workers suffering from burnout.

“Many of us will kind of keep working until we can’t anymore because either we get sick or get too stressed out. You’d love to see something done to genuinely prevent that from happening,” he said.

“I think if the Government is really serious about doing something to support us, they should do something that helps us to do our job better. Doing anything significant is going to be really hard,” he said.

Dr Higgins said structural problems within the sector are affecting doctors’ abilities to care for their patients.

“What we’re struggling with now is because of fairly endemic structural problems, it’s really limiting our ability to care for our patients,” he said.

"I need to know, for example, a patient who is 70 years old and needs a hip replaced will be cared for if I refer him. As opposed to watching him suffer for the next three years because of the long waiting list,” he said.

“What really bothers people in the sector is that those who actually have the ability to make things better will do something which is effectively lip service, and then they can say that they’ve helped.

Dr Higgins said most healthcare workers would prefer the proposed pandemic ‘bonus’ to be a long-term solution to improve their working conditions and patient care, instead of a voucher or an extra bank holiday.

“The growing sentiment is that obviously something must be done to acknowledge the fact that so many workers went above and beyond throughout the pandemic.

“I think most of us in the health service are kind of saying, look, if you really want to do something to show that you appreciate what healthcare workers have done or do, then do something that will genuinely make a difference to what we do.

"Do something that actually has a tangible difference like to help retention.”

He continued: “Being a doctor, a nurse or a healthcare provider, it becomes a huge part of your identity, and an awful lot of your self-worth is tied into the care that you’re able to deliver to people.”

Dr Higgins said giving frontline workers a bank holiday would not help matters.

“If you have a bunch of people who value looking after patients, if you can do something which improves their quality of work that has a knock-on effect for everyone.

"Giving people a bank holiday does nothing for anyone other than one day.

“If I have a bank holiday that means I’m going to have to squeeze five days of work into four so giving me a bank holiday makes my week harder.

"The sad part of it is that health is really politicised. The biggest thing in general practice at the minute is recruitment: there are far more patients than there are doctors to see them.”