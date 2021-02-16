Ireland will get less European Union funding to recover from Covid 19 than our peers, because of the inflated size of the economy counted using gross domestic product (gdp).

The so called Leprechaun economics effect means Ireland will be spending EU funds on a smaller scale and in a more “targeted" way, Paschal Donohoe has admitted.

The government has been promised €853m in a mixture of grants and loans from the EU’s €672bn pandemic recovery fund.

Allocations from the fund are based on growth rates, population and unemployment levels.

The Minister for Finance, Paschal Donohoe, said on Tuesday that Ireland’s EU beating growth rate in 2020 means funding “isn’t of the scale that other countries will be using”.

Ireland was the only EU economy to grow last year, according to winter forecasts published by the European Commission last week.

Gross domestic product (GDP) rose by 3pc in Ireland 2020 on the back of multinational exports, it shrank in the EU by an average of 6.3pc. While GDP is seen as a poor measure of Ireland’s domestic wealth it is the standard metric used by the EU.

“The impact on our economic performance for last year was very, very, very, different in scale to the effect that some of our neighbours felt due to Covid,” said Mr Donohoe.

“I expect that our plan will be very, very targeted, and while no decisions at all have been made on what will be the recipients of the funding that will be available from the recovery fund of the EU, it’s at least a possibility that we will make very targeted use of this funding by concentrating on a number of particular (either) areas or projects.”

Before any EU funding can be paid out, countries have to submit national plans to the Commission and approve a law allowing the bloc to raise extra money on bond markets.

Ireland’s exact allocation under the fund - known as the recovery and resilience facility - will only be known when the EU releases final GDP data in June 2022.

The bulk of the money should be paid out by the end of this year.

Mr Donohoe said that the vaccination programme and the related reopening of businesses will be "the biggest driver of economic performance in 2021 and in 2022”.

He said the government would continue to support businesses for “quite some time” and would give companies guidance “soon enough” on the continuation of the employment wage subsidy scheme.

Meanwhile, he said high capital buffers in Irish banks have helped them to weather the Covid storm,.

“It is important to emphasise that the capital levels that our banks currently have is now playing a very valuable role in helping our banking system respond back to the huge economic consequences of this disease and the effect it’s had on the Irish economy,” said Paschal Donohoe on Tuesday.

Data from the Banking and Payments Federation (BPFI) published on Tuesday showed Irish banks hold three times as much capital on their mortgage books as their EU peers, or an extra €2.5bn.

According to the BPFI study of over 600,000 mortgages across Ireland’s five retail banks, there is a “perceived higher risk in their mortgage loans books when compared to average capital requirements in Europe”.

