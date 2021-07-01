| 14.6°C Dublin

Government swims against tax tide, with fewer allies

Sarah Collins

We are increasingly isolated as vast majority back 15pc global rate

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen pressed ahead with tax push despite meeting Paschal Donohoe Expand

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen pressed ahead with tax push despite meeting Paschal Donohoe

THE Government is digging in its heels after Ireland’s low-tax regime was dealt its first major blow this week.

A preliminary global deal would reallocate multinational profits to all the countries in which they operate, which Ireland supports, and tax the largest firms at a 15pc minimum rate, which it doesn’t.

But Ireland is digging in against all of our most important diplomatic allies; including US President Joe Biden and the mainstream of EU member states.

