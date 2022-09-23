Government set to scrap VAT on newspapers in next week’s Budget

The Government is expected to scrap the VAT on newspapers in next week’s Budget. Taoiseach Micheál Martin gave his backing to the measure in New York after a long campaign from the industry to help local media survive.

He said the proposal is “on the table” and he is “positively disposed” to it.

“We’re certainly examining that.

“When we launched the Media Commission report, we said we want to do everything we possibly can positively to enable media to survive, particularly the print media in what is a very difficult environment,” he said.

“It’s an issue that is on the table, certainly.”

When asked if he was personally in favour of the VAT being axed, he said: “I’m the Taoiseach of the country, I don’t get to make personal opinions all the time.

" But look, we’re working on it, I’m positively disposed.”

He said especially local newspapers brought vital information to the public during the pandemic.

“Right across Ireland, provincial media, print media and so on has proven itself in the context of pandemic, bringing information to the public, goes right to the heart of what we have been debating in respect of the United Nations in respect of democracy,” he said.

The VAT rate on the sale of newspapers is currently at a reduced rate of 9pc from 13.5pc.

At the launch of its alternative budget, Labour’s finance spokesperson Ged Nash said the print media is an “inherent and important part of our democracy”.

Sinn Féin have also called for the measure in their alternative Budget.

Louth Sinn Féin TD Ruairí Ó Murchú said this will give ‘a vital lifeline to local papers across Ireland’.

Newsbrands, which represents national papers and Local Ireland, which represents local newspapers, asked TDs and Senators last week in Leinster House to axe the rate.

Ireland currently holds one of the highest VAT rates on newspapers in Europe.