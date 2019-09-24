Budget 2020 needs to help indigenous Irish businesses grow to reduce the State’s corporation tax reliance on tech giants and to cushion the likely economic shocks of Brexit, chambers of commerce leaders told an Oireachtas committee today.

Budget 2020 needs to help indigenous Irish businesses grow to reduce the State’s corporation tax reliance on tech giants and to cushion the likely economic shocks of Brexit, chambers of commerce leaders told an Oireachtas committee today.

Give small firms help to grow in Budget 2020, chambers of commerce tell Oireachtas

Dublin Chamber chief executive Mary Rose Burke, whose organisation represents more than 1,300 businesses, said capital gains tax rules punished risk-taking by start-ups.

She told the Budgetary Oversight Committee that the current blanket 33pc rate should be reduced to 20pc “for all unlisted trading firms”, a policy already adopted in the UK.

“We need to foster an entrepreneurial environment and strengthen Ireland’s indigenous business base. In short we need a broader industrial policy that cannot be summed up in the words ‘12.5 percent’,” she said, referring to the State’s headline corporate tax rate used to woo multinational investment.

Ms Burke said Ireland’s capital gains tax was “the third-highest in Europe. Worse still, the flat 33pc rate applies irrespective of the level of risk taken by an entrepreneur and the contribution of the investment to the Irish economy.

The same tax is paid on passive investments in large blue-chip multinationals as is paid on high-risk Irish start-ups.”

“This is not only inequitable,” she said. “It effectively incentivises investment in larger foreign firms over investment in Irish SMEs (small and medium-sized enterprises).”

Chambers Ireland, the umbrella group for chambers of commerce across Ireland, told the committee that Brexit would not only harm the agri-food and tourism industries but was likely “to have a broader impact, potentially depressing consumer spending in regional areas significantly”.

“We think it is wise to assume the worst, seeking to leave the national balance sheet in as robust a position as possible, ready to respond,” Chambers Ireland chief executive Ian Talbot said.

He called for Government to provide detailed long-term plans on the rollout of carbon taxes and green-energy incentives.

“We believe there should be a schedule for such increases, which will have the double effect of not only helping business to plan for them, but will also bring greater predictability to the present value of energy efficiency measures, thereby encouraging viable investment,” Mr Talbot said.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe is due to present Budget 2020 on October 8.

Online Editors