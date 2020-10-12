Give North a quarter of a billion euro to fight Covid - People Before Profit

Northern Ireland should be handed €250m by the Republic to fight Covid-19 in the interests of the whole island.

The quarter-billion euro gift is in the pre-Budget submission from People Before Profit-supported Rise TD Paul Murphy.

“Protecting public health and protecting workers and livelihoods go absolutely hand in hand. And that has to be done on an all-Ireland basis,” said Richard Boyd Barrett, PBP TD for Dún Laoghaire.

“I think we're unique in actually proposing a fund whereby we would assist the North, if they needed it, and Boris Johnson isn't willing to give the North the money.”

Read More

It would deliver an all-Ireland coherent and effective strategy against Covid-19,” he said. “We would actually offer financial support to the North to deliver that.”

He said it was an absolute imperative to have an all-island approach because there was no sense in having difference regimes of controls in the different jurisdictions, given the “permeability” of the border.

People Before Profit, which back a zero-Covid approach rather than living with the virus, says the Irish Government should financially assist the Northern authorities.

It would be delivered through an all-Ireland Covid Action Forum, “because Boris Johnson has not been forthcoming with the funds the North needs”.

The Dáil grouping is also demanding a wealth tax to help pay for the crisis, levied on “the richest five to 10 per cent of the population,” who are claimed to have accumulated vast resources in recent years. The family home, to a valued of €1 million, would be exempt from the reckonable list of assets.

People Before Profit launched their submission outside the Department of Health on Baggot Street, with Mr Boyd Barrett explaining: “The basic premise is that we will not be able to protect the health of the population, the livelihoods of workers, and the future for our society, unless we get on top of Covid-19.

“The Government’s strategy has failed to do so. Central to our pre-Budget proposals is the funding of a zero-Covid strategy to make major investments in a tracking and tracing regime, in ICU capacity, and in healthcare capacity,” he said.

The group also calls for “significant enhancements” of the protections for workers, for families and for sectors particularly hard hit by the coronavirus outbreak.

“Unless we have the social solidarity of the public in buying in to the Covid strategy, it is not going to work,” he said.

“By adopting a zero-Covid strategy we will drive down infection to a level that we can control, with a state-of-the-art testing and tracing regime, enhanced ICU beds and hospital capacity.

“It’s very important we break down the false division between protecting public health and protecting workers,” he said.

Online Editors