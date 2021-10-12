Gambling addicts are ‘suffering in silence, they’re suffering on their own’

Professor Colin O’Gara, head of addiction services at St John of God Hospital in Dublin. Photo: Gerry Mooney

An addiction expert has called for the Government to provide significant supports and regulation to protect people who are suffering from gambling addiction.

Head of Addiction Services at St.John of Gods Hospital, Stillorgan, Co. Dublin, Professor Colin O’Gara, has said legislation is needed to establish a national framework of gambling addiction services and to install a gambling regulator.

He told RTÉ’s Drivetime programme that the State has not dealt adequately with the issue of gambling in over a decade and said people are “suffering in silence, they’re suffering on their own.”

It comes as bookmaker William Hill has rejected calls to sign up to the Irish Bookmakers Association Safer Gambling Code which has been approved by betting companies operating here.

The code calls for a ban on live television advertising and, most significantly, credit card payments.

The British bookie’s stance has undermined the IBA’s attempts to improve behaviours in advance of significant Government developments in the coming weeks, with the appointment of a CEO designate for gambling regulation.

Prof O’Gara said the lack of regulation here, means Irish people are “bombarded” with gambling adverts and can lose huge amounts of money rapidly.

“If you sit down on a sat afternoon to watch sport, you’ll be bombarded with gambling advertisements, really you can gamble away through a credit card in this country, vast sums of money and the kind of clinical cases that present for gambling are really harrowing.

“The amounts of money that people are losing can vary from students losing tens of thousands up to people with access to large sums of money losing millions,” he said.

Prof O’Gara said there is a “huge stigma” around gambling addiction because people believe they are to blame for their addiction.

He added that international research has proven that it is a significant medical problem and that the “gambling product is the problem”.

At the moment, he said, there are no protections for people who suffer from the illness and clinicians are asking for “very simply” measures to support service providers and sufferers.

They include, the introduction of a gambling regulator with a national lead for gambling who would oversee “betting limits, loss limits, time limits and work very closely with the gambling companies”.

Prof O’Gara added the hidden nature of the disease means exact figures do not exist, but it is estimated – based on UK comparisons – that up to 5pc (250,000) of people in Ireland suffer from some form of gambling addiction.

He said problem gambling is when a person continues to gamble “in the face of adverse consequences” and this can cause significant mental health issues which may lead to suicidal thoughts and completed suicides.

Prof O’Gara said this can be “absolutely devasting for an individual’s job prospects and on relationships as well.”

He added that in the absence of a coherent education campaign, young people need to know that while a significant proportion of individuals can gamble without a problem, a “significant minority” of people do run into difficulties.

“And those difficulties are on a spectrum of harm, starting with losing money which could be spent on something else, it could be affecting a relationship… all the way up to complete and utter carnage,” he said.

“Completely gambling out of control, involvement of Gardaí, lost jobs, lost relationships, complete breakdown of mental and physical health leading to suicidal thoughts and sometimes worse.”

