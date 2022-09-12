Gabriel Makhlouf warns on tax, urges restraint, ahead of Budget Day

The head of the central bank has urged the government to limit spending increases and put excess corporation taxes into a “resilience fund” to avoid adding to inflation and public debt.

In his annual pre-budget letter to the finance minister, Gabriel Makhlouf said that permanent spending increases could feed price hikes and will need to be funded by new taxes.

He urged the Government to concentrate on “temporary, targeted” measures for the most vulnerable households and firms this winter to help them deal with the cost of living crisis.

He warned that high inflation would limit “value for money” in public investment, which he said should focus on “priority projects” including pensions, healthcare and climate change.

And he warned that Ireland’s “elevated” public debt could be a risk in future as investors start to “focus on fundamentals such as relative debt levels when pricing sovereign bonds”.

“The outlook for the international economy has deteriorated and more adverse conditions could impinge on Irish growth,” Mr Makhlouf wrote in the letter.

“Further stimulating economic activity with additional permanent current spending would risk creating excess demand and add to existing price pressures.

“Should there be any risk of temporary measures ultimately resulting in increases in core permanent expenditure, further sustainable revenue raising measures to compensate would have to be considered.”

In a more detailed and prescriptive letter than previous years, Mr Makhlouf warned that bumper corporation tax receipts were “potentially unsustainable” and represent a “significant budgetary risk”.

Corporation tax is set to come in at close to €20bn this year, twice pre-pandemic levels, according to the Department of Finance.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said last week that how the Government uses the tax windfall in Budget 2023 will be “dependent on the scale of the intervention we put in place to deal with the real harm and the impact” of the cost-of-living crisis.

Mr Makhlouf said in his letter that €8bn - more than half of last year’s corporation tax receipts - can’t be explained by developments in the underlying economy, making them “potentially unsustainable”.

He also pointed to the well-publicised “concentration risk" of relying on around 10 large multinationals in the pharmaceutical and IT sectors for the bulk of corporation tax receipts.

“This leaves the public finances highly exposed to business decision of a small number of firms, or negative firm or sector-specific shocks,” Mr Makhlouf wrote.

“Developments in the Irish economy in the late 2000s underscore the risk of treating potentially transitory revenue flows as permanent receipts.”

He has called for “diverting” revenues over and above those needed for day-to-day spending and planned investments - such as the National Development Plan - be set aside in what he called a “resilience” fund.

Mr Donohoe said last week that it would be up to Government to decide whether to divert revenues into some kind of rainy day fund but that his view was “that we need to build up resilience in the time ahead”.