Every full-time third level student is in line for a €250 State payment in the current academic year following agreement on a €50million Covid-related assistance fund top up.

Divided among the 200,000 full-time time students in third level, the €50million works out at €250 each.

Final decisions have yet to be taken on how to allocate the money, but discussions are focused on a top-up for SUSI (Student Universal Support Ireland) grant holders and partial fees rebate for all other students.

It is part of a wider package of supports for higher and further education being announced in today’s Budget. Overall supports for the higher education sector are about €200million higher than last year.

With the pandemic expected to trigger more post-graduate studies, there also supports for students pursing master’s degrees and others higher qualifications.

Fee grants for post-graduate students to increase from €2,000 to €3,500 in September 2021 and the fee income threshold to qualify for grants will rise from €31,500 to €54,240.

Postgraduate students suffered badly in financial crash of a decade ago, when State support was slashed, and this is the first significant step to improve their position.

About 200 more disadvantaged students will benefit from an extra €1.5million in the 1916 Bursary Fund. which was set up to encourage participation from sections of society that are significantly under-represented in higher education.

The Budget also factors in the need for more student spaces next year, arising from the impact of Covid on school-leavers.

All the places created this year will be retained, and an additional 2,700 will also be created to cater for demand in 2021. It also anticipates additional need for SUSI grants with a further €20million to underpin supports for another 4,000 students.

There is also €8million for the state training and further education agency, Solas, to support community learning among educational disadvantaged groups, while the July Stimulus package will also be boosted to support more training places.

A €3,000 incentive for employers to take on apprentices will be extended to the end of June. Already almost 1,000 employers have availed of it.

The package also includes €15million for a higher education minor works scheme.

