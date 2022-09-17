From tax cuts to energy credits and petrol prices: Here’s everything we know so far about how Budget 2023 affects you

As inflation continues to soar and the country worries about the winter ahead, Budget 2023 has been brought forward and it is fast approaching.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has pledged there will be “substantial supports” announced as part of the €6.7bn Budget, which takes place on Tuesday, September 27.

This year’s Budget will have two parts to it - the Budget itself and a separate package of one-off cost-of-living measures which could total over €1.5bn.

Here is what we know so far about Budget 2023 and what measures are being considered:

Workers could get tax cuts of almost €1,000

The average worker could get tax cuts of almost €1,000 a year in the Budget if the Government introduces a suite of measures outlined this week.

Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath has presented a potential €1.8bn Budget package containing sweeping reductions to income taxes and the USC, along with increases in tax credits.

If all the measures were to be announced on Budget Day, a taxpayer earning €45,000 a year could save as much as €959 per year.

Ministers are considering increasing standard income rate bands by €2,500 and an increase in personal tax credits of €100 for single people to €1,800 and a €200 increase for married people to €3,600.

The PAYE credit may also be raised by €100, from €1,700 to €1,800.

Childcare bills are to be slashed within months

Parents could receive a 25pc reduction in childcare bills “within months” as ministers enter the final stages of Budget negotiations.

The taxpayer is set to take on the burden of childcare costs from parents through increased subsidies as Children’s Minister Roderic O’Gorman has vowed to cut the cost of childcare in half over the next two Budgets.

He is now pushing for increased funding for his department which would lead to, on average, a quarter reduction in monthly childcare bills for parents in the upcoming Budget.

There will be an increase in minimum wage and sick leave

The national minimum wage will increase by 80c an hour to €11.30 from January 1, 2023, which would put an extra €1,600 into the pockets of those working full time on the minimum wage next year.

Mr Varadkar said such an increase would be greater than any increases to social welfare rates in the Budget.

He also said a new law on sick leave, entitling almost all workers in the State to sick pay of up to €110 per day, would come into effect in 2023. However, unions have criticised differing the new law until next year which was initially planned to come into effect this month.

A €600 energy credit on the cards

Households are in line for three discounts of €200 or more on their electricity bills between now and next spring, under proposals being considered by the Government.

The three electricity credit payments, totalling €600 or more, to every household in the country could form part of measures to address the cost of living.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said he favours more direct support for householders to cover their energy bills rather than bringing in a UK-style cap on prices or a windfall tax on company profits.

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan has confirmed that the second credit will be deducted from bills before Christmas in an effort to offset high costs.

Double child benefit payments

Despite criticism that the electricity credit is a blanket measure that is not targeted at people struggling the most, ministers are also considering a one-off doubling of the child benefit payment.

The move would be a huge boost to parents, who would be in line for a €280 one-off payment if they have one child, or €560 if they have two.

The Government hopes this would be a direct support to families and would also be made before Christmas.

Tax breaks for landlords are being considered

The State is under pressure to act as unprecedented numbers of landlords continue to sell up and cash in on their properties with prices at Celtic Tiger levels amid a housing shortage. However, this continues to further shrink the rental market, meaning renters have fewer properties to live in.

Officials are looking at potentially reducing the high tax paid by landlords on their rental incomes, which can be over 50pc. However, they may only be able to avail of new tax reliefs if they offer long-term tenancies.

Supports for renters

Last year’s Budget faced criticism that it was not targeted to help renters in any way. This year, Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien is keen to put in place supports for renters. The Government is considering a tax credit for renters on their monthly outgoings.

Supports for schools

The Taoiseach has also vowed there will be supports for schools that are facing very high heating costs.

“Schools will need supports to deal with the cost of energy in schools. Clearly, Government will help in all of that,” said Mr Martin. “We will go as far as we possibly can, in terms of resources we have and ensure we don’t make the inflation situation worse.”

Help for businesses

There have been calls for pandemic-style payments to help businesses hit with astronomical energy bills.

It is understood ministers are considering one-off credit payments to businesses for smaller enterprises.

Public transport

Public transport fares were cut by 20pc earlier this year as part of the first cost of living package.

It is understood that this reduction is likely to stay, or even be brought down further as part of the Budget.

Petrol and Diesel Costs

The Government is considering extending the cut on excise duty of 9pc on petrol and diesel that is due to expire at the end of this year for another six months to help offset soaring fuel costs.