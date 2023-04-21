From PIIGS to posh: Ireland’s €8bn surplus puts us in exclusive company

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has pledged to use part of Ireland's budget surplus to cut taxes and increase welfare and investment this year (Brian Lawless/PA)

Ireland’s budget surplus last year was the third-highest in the EU, after Denmark and Cyprus, when measured against the size of the economy.

It puts the Government in an exclusive club of just seven (out of 27) EU countries whose finances are in the black.

Eurostat data shows Ireland’s budget surplus was 1.6pc of gross domestic product (GDP) last year, or €8bn.

Denmark had the highest surplus at 3.3pc of GDP, which was worth more than €12bn.

While Cyprus’s surplus was larger than Ireland’s as a percentage of its GDP (2.1pc) it was far smaller in absolute terms.

The EU’s average budgetary position was a deficit of 3.4pc, down almost two percentage points on the previous year, but still in the red.

Ireland’s overall government debt last year was ninth-lowest in the bloc, as a percentage of GDP (44.7pc), the EU’s statistics agency said Friday.

The lowest ratios of government debt to GDP were recorded in Estonia (18.4pc), Bulgaria (22.9pc) and Luxembourg (24.6pc), with the average in the EU rising to 91.6pc.

During the pandemic, the EU suspended its budget rules, which cap deficits at 3pc of GDP and debt at 60pc. Those rules will be reintroduced next year.

Ireland is not in breach of either limit thanks to its ever-growing corporation tax take, though the Government says its debt pile is too high.

The Department of Finance prefers to express its budgetary position as percentage of modified gross national income (GNI*), which strips out some patents and aircraft leasing transactions that can inflate the size of the economy.

By that measure, gross debt was over 80pc last year, which Finance Minister Michael McGrath has said he will look into paying down out of expected future surpluses.

Department of Finance estimates show the budget surplus is expected to grow from €8bn last year to €10bn this year and double to €20bn by 2026.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar pledged this week to use part of that windfall to cut taxes, increase welfare payments and funnel more money to infrastructure spending - particularly housing, healthcare, public transport and childcare - in Budget 2024.

But he insisted a portion of the surplus be set aside in what he called an “anti-austerity fund” to pay for future pensions and healthcare costs.