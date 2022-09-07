From money off your energy bill to double social welfare payments – everything under consideration for giveaway Budget

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has pledged there will be “substantial supports” announced in the coming weeks to help households struggling to pay skyrocketing bills as inflation soars.

These will be announced as part of the €6.7bn Budget on September 27.

This year’s Budget is significant because it will have two parts to it - the Budget itself and a separate package of one-off cost-of-living measures which could total over €1.5bn.

Here are the measures being considered by ministers as discussions get underway in Government buildings:

Another €200 electricity credit

The Government signed off on a €100 electricity credit earlier this year as part of a cost-of-living package. This was later doubled to €200 at a cost of €400m to the taxpayer and was deducted from electricity bills in the spring.

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan confirmed on Wednesday morning that the second credit will be deducted from bills before Christmas in an effort to offset high costs.

Double child benefit payments

Despite criticism that the electricity credit is a blanket measure which is not targeted at people struggling the most, ministers are also considering a one-off doubling of the child benefit payment.

The move would be a huge boost to parents, who would be in line for a €280 one-off payment if they have one child, or €560 if they have two.

The Government hopes this would be a direct support to families and would also be made before Christmas.

Energy bills will increase but it's expected that customers will receive a one-off credit as part of the forthcoming Budget package.

Whatsapp Energy bills will increase but it's expected that customers will receive a one-off credit as part of the forthcoming Budget package.

Double welfare payment

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe and Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath, who are responsible for controlling the State’s purse strings, are also considering a double payment of all welfare rates in the coming weeks.

The measure would be targeted at those on unemployment benefit who are hit hardest by sky-rocketing costs.

Ministers are examining whether a double payment of the State pension, jobseeker’s allowance, carer’s allowance and disability benefits, as well as other welfare supports, could be paid out. The payment would be alongside the annual Christmas bonus payment paid to all social welfare recipients.

The double payment of welfare rates is expected to be announced alongside an increase in weekly welfare payments, which may be as high as an additional €15 per week.

Tax breaks for landlords

The State is under pressure to act as unprecedented numbers of landlords continue to sell up and cash in on their properties with prices at Celtic Tiger levels amid a housing shortage. However, this continues to further shrink the rental market, meaning renters have fewer properties to live in.

Officials are looking at potentially reducing the high tax paid by landlords on their rental incomes, which can be over 50pc. However, they may only be able to avail of new tax reliefs if they offer long-term tenancies.

Public transport fares were cut by 20pc earlier this year and are expected to remain that way or even be reduced further. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins Photos

Whatsapp Public transport fares were cut by 20pc earlier this year and are expected to remain that way or even be reduced further. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins Photos

Supports for renters

Last year’s Budget faced criticism that it was not targeted to help renters in any way. This year, Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien is keen to put in place supports for renters. The Government is considering a tax credit for renters on their monthly outgoings.

Supports for schools

The Taoiseach has also vowed there will be supports for schools who are facing very high heating costs. He hinted to reporters in Offaly yesterday that this may be in additional funding through composite grants, which is used for day-to-day school costs.

“Schools will need supports to deal with the cost of energy in schools. Clearly, Government will help in all of that,” said Mr Martin. “We will go as far as we possibly can, in terms of resources we have and ensure we don’t make the inflation situation worse.”

Help for businesses

There have been calls for pandemic-style payments to help businesses hit with astronomical energy bills. One café in Athlone received an electricity bill of over €9,000 for one month. It is understood ministers are considering one-off credit payments to businesses for smaller enterprises.

Public transport

Public transport fares were cut by 20pc earlier this year as part of the first cost of living package in a move seen as a win for the Green Party. Independent.ie understands this reduction is likely to stay, or even be brought down further as part of the Budget.