From leaks and leeks to Paschal’s style – a look behind the scenes of Budget 2022

The only cut in the Budget was spotted at 11am… as a ride-on mower demolished the re-wilded areas of Leinster Lawn at the back of Leinster House.

The dense grass had been a feature of the summer, and was seen as encouraging Sunny the fox (from the Irish – sionnach) more out into the open. An arriving Senator quipped that it was “a poor look-out for the Greens”, entirely unconscious that he had just climbed out of a 2-litre diesel machine.

Paschal Donohoe has been battling his way through James Joyce’s Ulysses over the summer, in time for the centenary of its publication next February. High falutin’ stuff, as it says in the book itself. When he comes near the end, he may note with pleasure that its central character, Leopold Bloom, compiles his own budget of outgoings on the day of June 16, 1904.

Read More

Leaks...and leeks

A TD paid a backhanded tribute to the intrepid band of Leinster House political staff. He said: “Leo is under investigation for a single leak of a GP contract. The level of leaking of this year’s Budget would keep the Gardaí busy until the next one rolls around."

The wittiest Dáil response came from Ged Nash of the Labour Party, who said the Budget had had "more leeks (leaks) than a Welsh greenhouse". At least he didn't compare it to small potatoes. But he memorably described inseparable and indistinguishable Paschal and Michael McGrath as "The Ant 'n Dec of Irish politics”.

Expand Close Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe and Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Michael McGrath. Photo: Julien Behal / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe and Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Michael McGrath. Photo: Julien Behal

Columbus Day

It might have been Budget day for us, but October 12 is Columbus Day in the United States, marking the moment when a lookout high on the mast of the Santa Maria sighted land ahead after a long voyage. Sounds a bit like our own situation after the prolonged pandemic, with foreign travel finally swimming back into view.

Elbow room at the bar

Budget Day used to be like Cheltenham in terms of drawing the crowds, getting rowdier too as the hours wore on. Perhaps it was something to do with the ebullient delivery of Charlie McCreevy. Now even the bookies don’t bother any more with colour-of-tie and sips-of-water “fun” bets. And there’s elbow room in the bar.

Green energy

Ossian Smyth, the Dún Laoghaire Green who is Minister of State for tackling international cyber hacking, managed to get in an electrical plug before the showpiece speeches.

He told the Seanad he’s recently been out to the Range Therapy company in Co Kildare to have another battery fitted to his old electric car. One of the things they don’t tell you is that the older it gets, the less an EV battery is able to hold charge. Now all he needs is a few charging points.

Expand Close A man in Reilly's Bar on Merrion St Upper in Dublin watching Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe deliver Budget 2022 to the Cabinet. (Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins Photos Dublin) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A man in Reilly's Bar on Merrion St Upper in Dublin watching Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe deliver Budget 2022 to the Cabinet. (Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins Photos Dublin)

Old Reliable

Two things united TDs of all parties yesterday in relation to this year’s Big B in comparison with the last. All were agreed on the sheer relief of being out of the National Convention Centre and into the compact and comfy surrounds of Leinster House. But there was also wistfulness at the absence of the late Tom Burke, the Indo photographer who always added to the sense of occasion. He was the very embodiment of an Old Reliable.

Paschal’s style

Heads will roll… there was Paschal in his grey suit and fetching grey tie, as if popped in from a posh wedding, and the effect was slightly spoiled by an Oireachtas caption that spelt his name wrong. Donohue instead of Donohoe. The minister also had a black facemask with discreet national harp motif.

National Debt

Paschal’s interesting re-expression of National Debt as a percentage of national income also spells things out. It means that every man, woman and child in the country would have to work for a full year for free to get it paid down… or a year and eight months if the Government still insists on us paying tax that year.

Future generations holding current politicians to account

“Future generations will not tolerate inaction from the leaders of today,” said Paschal. But there will be nothing they can do to hold them to account.

‘As I said in my Budget speech last week...’

Paschal had a couple of stumbles in delivering his good news… in one case threatening only a 50c tax break to cider and fermented drinks producers, instead of the far more meaningful 50pc relief. He also referred to housing commitments instead of commencements, which sounded a bit half-hearted. And he might have been thinking of the leaks from his Department when he said “As I said in my Budget speech last week…” before correcting himself to the 2020 announcement.

Pandemic wages

It’s one for the resumed pub quizzes and a statistic for the ages.. Michael McGrath revealed that at one point in the pandemic, the State was paying in whole or in part for the wages of 660,000 workers.

Endangered species

A small toot of the horn to annoy Eamon Ryan – €30m announced for the “protection” and renewal of roads. An endangered species, no doubt.

Expand Close Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath and Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe today. Photo: Julien Behal / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath and Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe today. Photo: Julien Behal

Budget number 13

Pearse Doherty subtly sent up Paschal when “responding back”, using that tautology that is a favourite of the minister. But something seemed to cause his gorge to rise over the Brexit Adjustment Reserve Fund (BARF). Mr Doherty also revealed it was his 13th time responding to a Budget speech, suggesting he can’t wait to be delivering one soon.

No crowds

There was nobody in the public gallery for the Budget speeches and debate yesterday – but that’s because of a continued ban on Dáil visitors, rather than a sign of the online explosion or indifference to the offerings.

Ag éisteacht

Say what you like about Micheál, But he stayed in the chamber paying close attention to opposition speeches while others fiddled on their phones. And any time a TD lapsed into the first national language, it resulted in the Taoiseach paying even more rapt attention. Bualadh bos.