From fuel hikes and the Christmas bonus to supports for business and the arts: 10 things you need to know about Budget 2021

From petrol pump hike, Christmas bonus and cash for Covid-hit business to swimming pools and video games: Ten things you need to know about Budget 2021.

1. Carbon taxes hit motorists now, but home-heating spared until next summer

The expected €7.50 increase in carbon tax has been delivered but it won't affect home heating costs until after May 1, 2021. That means no hikes on coal, gas and home-heating oil until after the winter which will be grim enough given the ongoing pandemic. However, the changes will see the cost of petrol and diesel rise from midnight tonight.

The carbon tax increase is expected to raise €108m next year. Planned increases over the next decade are part of Ireland's contribution to the fight against climate change. Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath promised the funds raised will help protect vulnerable people as well as fund the retro-fitting of homes for energy efficiency. The Fuel Allowance for vulnerable households is being increased by €3.50 per week to €28 to compensate those on lower incomes for the additional costs they're likely to face from the increased carbon tax.

2. Full Christmas Bonus this year

More than 1.4m people getting welfare benefits, including the State pension and the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP), will get a full extra week's payment - the Christmas Bonus - on the first weekend of December. The bonus is usually only paid to people getting long-term welfare and jobseekers getting payments for longer than 15 months. Mr McGrath said that given this year's “unprecedented circumstances”, for this year only, the 15-month requirement is being reduced to four months. He said the vast majority of people currently on the PUP will get a Christmas bonus if they remain out of work at the start of December.

3. Up to €5,000 per week for businesses hit by Covid-19

The new Covid Restrictions Support Scheme (CRSS) will be on offer for businesses impacted by pandemic restrictions with payments of up to €5,000 per week available. The scheme will operate while Level 3 restrictions - or higher - from the Government's Living with Covid-19 plan are in force. The sectors that currently qualify are accommodation, food and the arts, recreation and entertainment. Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said that if higher levels of restrictions are brought in, other sectors may qualify. Payments will be based on a business's 2019 average weekly turnover. They will have to show their turnover has been severely impacted. The maximum weekly payment will be €5,000.

4. Taoiseach's Shared Island initiative to get €500m

Taoiseach Micheál Martin's Shared Island initiative - to boost cooperation with the Northern Ireland Executive - is to get capital funding of €500m over five years. Mr McGrath did not set out in detail what this money will be spent on. Instead he said it will be to “foster new investment and development opportunities on a North/South basis and support the delivery of key cross-border projects as set out in the Programme for Government.”

Possible projects listed include the A5 Derry road project, the Ulster Canal connection from Clones to Upper Lough Erne, and a Sligo to Enniskillen Greenway.

5. Funding for swimming pools and attracting sports events

A package of €45m was announced for sports, though no specific funding was announced for under-pressure organisations like the GAA, the Football Association of Ireland or the Irish Rugby Football Union.

Those organisations are sharing €40m announced earlier this year. Sport Ireland - which allocates State funding to sporting bodies, including the major field sports - gets an extra €36m for next year. Additional funding of €7m will go towards “large-scale sports infrastructure” with swimming pools identified as one area for the expenditure. Initiatives to attract major sporting events to Ireland will be funded to the tune of €2m.

6. Job losses to amount to 320,000 this year

Mr Donohoe said 320,000 jobs are expected to be lost this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic with a disproportionate impact on young people. His officials expect 155,000 jobs to be recovered next year. If increased lockdown restrictions are introduced job losses could be worse. Mr McGrath said that the Department of Social Protection will be funded to support the incomes of at least 370,000 jobseekers in 2021 along with 350,000 people on the Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme (EWSS).

7. Wage subsidies to continue until the end of 2021

Mr Donohoe said the current EWSS is set to continue until March 31, 2021. However, he said “a similar type scheme will be needed out to the end of 2021 to provide businesses with greater levels of certainty in the most uncertain of times”. He promised: “There will be no cliff edge to this vital scheme.”

Mr Donohoe said the Government will decide on the form of its extension when economic conditions are clearer. He hopes Ireland can access €2.5bn in EU funding towards the cost of the previous Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme (TWSS).

8. More health workers, Gardaí and teachers

An “unprecedented extra €4bn” for the health services will go towards hiring up to 16,000 additional posts, according to Mr McGrath. There will be 1,146 additional beds in hospitals and an increase in critical care beds from 255 pre-Covid to 321 by the end of 2021.

Up to 620 new gardaí are to be recruited on top of an expected force of 14,500 at the end of 2020 - 500 civilian staff will be hired to free-up gardaí for front-line duties. €7.5m will be spent on vehicles for the Garda fleet.

More than 300 primary school teachers will be hired to reduce the pupil-teacher ratio to 25:1. Almost 1,000 new special needs assistants are to be recruited.

9. Cash for roads, public transport and schools

Mr McGrath said €10bn will be spent on “critical projects across all regions of our country”. It includes road projects like the N56 in Donegal, the N4 in Sligo, the N5 in Mayo and the N22 and Dunkettle Interchange in Cork. Forty-one intercity rail carriages will be bought and there are plans to sign contracts for up to 600 electric carriages as part of the DART+ project in Dublin, as Mr McGrath put it “to ensure our economy recovery is a green one”. He said money will be spent to progress the long-promised BusConnects and Metrolink projects.

10. Boost for film and video-games sectors

The film industry has been “badly affected” by pandemic related shut-downs, according to Mr Donohoe. As a result, he announced that the Section 481 tax incentive aimed at boosting filming in the regions will be extended for an extra year until the end of 2023.

He also announced work is going to start on developing a tax credit for the digital gaming sector. The aim is for it to be in place from January 2022 onwards. He said the sector has seen “exponential growth” in the past decade and there are potential synergies with the established film and animation sectors to support job creation in video games.

